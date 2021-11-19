Archbishop Of Bengaluru Objects 'anti-conversion Bill' In Karnataka; Writes To CM Bommai

Opposing the Karnataka government’s announcement of the formulation of the anti-conversion bill, the Archbishop of Bengaluru Reverend Peter Machado wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai expressing his strong reservation against the proposed legislation on Friday.

In the letter, the Archbishop expressed that the anti-conversion bill is discriminatory and arbitrary, and opined that the law will empower the fringe elements in the state to create lawlessness and harm the state’s peace and unity. Writing on the behalf of the entire Christian community in Karnataka, he stated that there is no need to create a new law, ‘when sufficient laws and court directives are in place to monitor any aberration of the existing laws.’

In the letter, Peter Machado pointed out, “The Indian Constitution Article 25 very clearly says, ‘Freedom of conscience and free profession. practice and propagation of religion subject to public order, morality and health.’ Further, Article 26 says that all denominations can manage their own affairs in matters of religion and Therefore, introducing such laws would infringe the rights of the citizens, especially of the minority communities.”

Apart from this, the Archbishop also spoke against the government’s decision on conducting a survey of both official and non-official Christian Missionaries functioning in the State. He opposed the decision and said that there is no need to conduct a survey when the government already has the data collected during the census. The Archbishop termed the decision taken by the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department of the Karnataka government as a futile exercise and further questioned 'why only Christian missionaries were being targeted specifically in the census?' Calling the decision discriminatory, he said that such actions will affect the social harmony of the state.

He wrote, “When all the relevant data is already available (through the census) with the government, why do we need yet another futile exercise? Why is only the Christian community targeted and marked for this arbitrary, fallacious and illogical move? What is the motive that is driving them to do so?”

The letter further states, “Thousands of schools, colleges and hospitals are run and managed by Christian Community across the State. When lakhs of students are graduating from these institutions year after year and thousands of patients irrespective of caste, creed and colour receive the best medical attention from our hospitals and care centres, let the Government prove that even one of them has ever been influenced, compelled or coerced to change his or her religion.”

Further asserting his argument, Archbishop went on to say that, “moreover, the anti-conversion bill would become a tool for the fringe elements to take law into their own hands and vitiate the atmosphere with communal unrest in the otherwise peaceful state.”

This comes after CM Bomai promised to enact a law against forced conversions after receiving a memorandum from multiple right-wing organizations. Earlier in September, a group of Catholic bishops from Karnataka, led by Archbishop of Bangalore Reverend Peter Machado, met with CM Bommai to express their opposition to a proposed law prohibiting coercive religious conversions in the state.

