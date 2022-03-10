Are projects named after my father being delayed due to our differences, Rao Inderjit to Khattar

Gurugram, Mar 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday said people have been questioning him if projects named after his father are being delayed because of his own differences with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar He made the remark while sharing the dais with Khattar at the inauguration ceremony of projects worth Rs 1,406 crore by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here.

Rao Inderjit Singh is the son of former Haryana chief minister and Union minister Late Rao Birender Singh.

“Wherever I go in my constituency, people ask whether the projects named after my father are getting delayed because of reports that I don’t get along with the CM," said the Gurugram MP.

He highlighted that a sports complex in Wazirabad announced in 2016 by Khattar was to be named after his father but the project turned out to be a non-starter. Similarly, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park here was to be renamed Rao Birender Singh Biodiversity Park and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has approved the same but nothing happened after that, he alleged.

Reacting to the allegations, Khattar said his government has fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises made to the people and the Union minister should see the list of completed projects in Gurugram.

“I wish you had brought along a list of projects implemented in this constituency. Trust me, 90 per cent of the promises have been fulfilled,” said Khattar. Meanwhile, Gadkari laid the foundation stone of several projects, including an underpass on NH-48 near Ambience Mall here.

"The Centre is spending Rs 60,000 crore to make NCR traffic jam-free and Haryana will reap the maximum benefit. We are spending Rs 36,000 crore on making three expressways in Haryana," said Gadkari. PTI COR RHL RHL

