Are Rahul Gandhi’s Wild Allegations In Parliament Substantiated?

Congress' Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, February 7, addressed the Lower House of the Parliament. The majority of the speech of the Wayanad MP comprised wild allegations against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Of the allegations, the one that caused the most havoc was his statement on the relationship between PM Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. The MP alleged that the relationship began many years ago 'when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's CM and one man stood shoulder to shoulder with him'. "He was loyal to Modi and helped him in constructing the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat," he claimed.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju interjected, saying, "Do not level wild allegations, substantiate your arguments by giving proof."

Notably, in December 2022, Adani himself refuted claims that he benefitted from his ties with PM Modi. The Adani Group's journey began more than three decades ago when the Congress' Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister, Adani had said.

But can these allegations be substantiated?

Ashok Gehlot had hailed 'Bhai Gautam' after investments in Rajasthan

Amid the uproar over the Hindenburg report, Rahul Gandhi talked about Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that he wonders if any ‘miracle’ happened in Adani's favour that his ranking in the richest persons’ list rose from 609 in 2014 to 2 in 2022.

"The youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors and that how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion between 2014 and 2022. From Tamil Nadu and Kerala to Himachal Pradesh, we have been hearing one name, everywhere -- 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'... " the Wayanad MP said.

However, the MP did not mention the two-day "Invest Rajasthan Summit" that took place in October 2021, where Adani vowed to invest Rs 65,000 crore in the Congress-led state over the next five to seven years. Seated with Adani, CM Ashok Gehlot had hailed Gujaratis as 'very capable' and remarked, "Now, we hear Gautam Bhai is among the top two richest people in the world."

Rules changed for Adani?

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that rules in India were changed by the Narendra Modi-led government for Gautam Adani. “There's a rule that who doesn't have prior experience in airports can't be involved in the development of airports. This rule was changed by the Government of India. This rule was changed and Adani was given six airports," he claimed.

Notably, in 1999, Kochi Airport became the first airport to be privatized. Following suit, existing Delhi and Mumbai airports were also privatized.

In 2019, the Department of Economic Affairs had recommended a two-airport cap per bidder citing the capital-intensive nature of the airport projects. It was reasoned that Delhi and Mumbai airports accounted for more than 45% of the total passenger traffic in 2006 when they were brought under PPP and the decision to cap one airport to a single bidder was necessary.

However, the decision to dispense with the cap was taken in 2021, on the considerations of operational scale.