'Are You Ready For Narco Test?': KTR Dares BJP As HC Directs CBI To Handle Poaching Case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K T Rama Rao (KTR) hit out at the BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in the BRS poaching case and challenged him to undergo a Narco test and a lie detector test. It’s important to mention that this comes after the Telangana High Court on December 26 quashed the SIT formed by the state and transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

KTR challenged Reddy to come out clean on the matter of whether the BJP is connected with the people who allegedly tried to bribe the BRS party members.

‘No one can change scientific tests’

KTR in a Twitter thread threw an open challenge to Union Minister Kishan Reddy. The BRS MLA KTR wrote, “CBI was once known as Congress Bureau of Investigation. Now the CBI is said to be a controlled BJP investigation (agency). Along with the CBI investigation...Are you ready for narco analysis and Lie detector test? No one can change scientific tests. Can't change anything. Do you have the guts to accept our challenge?.”

He also blamed BJP for toppling democratically elected governments, “With your eight-and-a-half-year rule, you have become infamous in the public sphere. We do not have the karma to discredit BJP anew! You have a history of overthrowing 9 democratically elected state governments in this country in the last eight years.”

‘BRS maligning BJP’, claims G Kishan Reddy

Claiming that the BRS is using the SIT to malign the BJP across the country, Reddy said, “BRS has deputed senior police officers in the SIT, the Telangana government, especially the Chief Minister is maligning the image of the BJP across the country, still there is no prima facie (evidence against the BJP) and thus the SIT has been abolished by the state HC and the case has been transferred to the CBI.”

Reddy, after the case was transferred to the CBI had earlier termed the decision as a slap on the face of the Chief Minister, “Satyameva Jayate - Truth always wins. The Telangana HC's decision to quash the SIT formed by KCR Govt in a fabricated 'MLA purchase case' is a huge slap on the face for the farmhouse CM. The HC has vindicated the stance taken by BJP - a request for an independent & competent Investigation.”

Image: ANI