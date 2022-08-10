Arguments In HC Against AIADMK GC Meet To Continue On August 11

The arguments on the civil suits from AIADMK ousted leader O Panneerselvam challenging the July 11 general council meeting will continue on Thursday.

At the outset, Justice G Jayachandran, before whom the arguments commenced around 2.15 pm on Wednesday, advised both the parties to confine their arguments as to whether the general council meeting on July 11 was conducted as per the party bye-laws or not.

Why was the post of general secretary, which was abolished after the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa, revived at the GC meeting, the judge asked. If there were any violations in holding the GC meet, he will pass appropriate orders, the judge added.

While Guru Krishnakumar, P H Arvind Pandian and Sriram, the senior counsels representing OPS and another general council member Vairamuthu, contended that the GC meeting was not conducted in accordance with the party bye-laws, the other senior counsels Vijay Narayan and S R Rajagopal, appearing for interim general secretary 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami and others, claimed in the affirmative.

As the arguments were inconclusive, the judge said the hearing will begin at 10.30 am tomorrow.