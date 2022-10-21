Arif Mohammad Khan Bats For Freedom Of Speech; Defends Highlighting Kerala Govt Lapses

While speaking at the News Broadcaster Federation (NBF) conclave on October 21, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan explained how the media plays a vital role in not only informing people of the latest news but also 'empowers them to make informed decisions.'

The NBF is not only the largest but is also the most democratic industry body of top pan-India television news organisations and digital publishers. The Kerela Governor's remarks came during the first edition of the NBF Conclave: 'Future of News,' where policy leaders, regulators and politicians among others are invited to discuss several issues that include the battle against fake news, federalism and free press, etc.

Arif Mohammad Khan on importance of media

While speaking during his address at the NBF Conclave, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad said, "There cannot be any doubt that media plays an extremely important role not just in India but in every democracy." He added, "Constitutionally speaking, freedom of speech is established as a cornerstone of India's democracy. In a democracy, it is the duty of every organisation to empower people, to enable them to make informed decisions. That power surely comes through the media."

Speaking of whether the media is performing its role as it should, the Kerala Governor added, "They follow the norm of being free from any bias or prejudice and fully uphold independent press." Mohammad then went on to explain how he was portrayed when he decided to stand by CAA.

"In Kerala, I am facing a situation where there is a certain code of conduct," he said. "I am the Governor of a state where both the government and the opposition were opposed to CAA. I am representative of the President, (and hence), an Act which has been passed by the Parliament, and which has been signed by the President, I thought it was my duty to defend it."

Following his support for CAA, the Kerala Governor added that he was portrayed by some of the media as an individual who was supporting BJP's agenda rather than one who was doing his job. Arif Mohammad Khan concluded his remarks by stating that once an Act is passed by the Parliament, he was only doing his duty by supporting it.