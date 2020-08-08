Arjun Munda Hails Centre After GC Murmu Becomes First Tribal To Take Charge As CAG

After Girish Chandra Murmu took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda lauded the central government and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing Murmu as CAG.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu became the first tribal to take charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Arjun Munda expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for appointing Murmu as CAG and added that Murmu's appointment to such an important post has enhanced the value of the tribal society.

READ: Omar Abdullah says both Murmu & Satya Pal Malik got order to leave 'when least expected'

Post-abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as the first L-G of the newly bifurcated UT Jammu-Kashmir, succeeding Governor Satya Pal Malik. Murmu previously served as principal secretary to the then CM of Gujarat Narendra Modi and belongs to the Gujarat Cadre of the Indian Administrative Services. During his service in Gujarat, he held key administrative operations in the state and was the Secretary in the department of expenditure at the Ministry of Finance in the second Modi government.

READ: Girish Chandra Murmu takes charge as Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Girish Chandra Murmu takes charge as Comptroller and Auditor General Of India

Former holding the post of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu has taken charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement that Murmu sworn in before President Ram Nath Kovind before taking charge as the CAG.

Murmu, a 1985-batch IAS officer (retired) of Gujarat cadre, will have a tenure of CAG up to November 20, 2024, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and state governments.

CAG reports are laid before the Parliament and legislatures of the States. Murmu served as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state was reorganised and converted into Union Territory with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35a. His tenure lasted for nine months before he tendered his resignation on Wednesday. Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as Jammu and Kashmir’s new Lieutenant Governor after Murmu's resignation.

READ: G C Murmu sworn in as CAG

READ: No decision on J&K 4G restoration yet; ex-L-G Murmu's statement not applicable: Govt to SC