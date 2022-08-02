Arjun Munda Hits Back At Hemant Soren; Says 'By Blaming BJP He Wants To Free Himself'

Shortly after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to destabilize the Congress-JMM-RJD government in the state following the seizure of cash from 3 Jharkhand Congress MLA's in West Bengal, Union Minister Arjun Munda has hit back at the CM of crying foul after being exposed.

On August 1, CM Soren in Ranchi had stated that the democracy was in danger as he accused the BJP of trying to destabilize their government by playing 'dirty politics'.

"Attempts to topple our government are not new. The BJP has been making such attempts ever since it was voted out of power in Jharkhand. Democracy in our country is under attack but we are not intimidated by their acts. They are trying to destabilize our govt as well. Seeing the latest episode it can be said that they couldn't succeed in their dirty politics," the Chief Minister had said.

Munda, the former CM of Jharkhand while speaking to the media on August 2, replied by saying, "He (Hemant Soren) can feel that he stands exposed in the eyes of the people. The manner in which the money was seized from them, the incidents that are unfolding and the kind of discussions that are going on."

"Truth is that governance in Jharkhand is in very poor condition. By making such statements, he wants to free himself. He should say what actions are being taken in matters in which evidence has been found, instead of accusing BJP and diverting the blame so that nobody questions him on anything," the Union Minister added while taking a jibe at CM Soren.

3 Jharkhand Congress MLA's caught with large amount of cash in Howrah by WB Police

On Saturday, July 30, three Congress MLA's from Jharkhand had been nabbed by the Police in Howrah, West Bengal with a vast amount of cash.

Three MLA's namely Rajesh Kachhap, Naman Bixal Kongari and Irfan Ansari, were travelling in a car, from which a huge amount of cash was recovered by the West Bengal Police. The three were arrested and remanded to 10 days' CID custody.

The huge cash found on the now-suspended Congress MLAs from Jharkhand had its source in Kolkata and not Assam, a senior West Bengal CID officer probing the matter said, stressing that the trio was acting on behest of people with a “bigger game plan”.

Aditya Sahu, State Gen Secy, BJP Jharkhand, while speaking to the media had said, "Ever since their Govt came to power, corruption is on a rise. Earlier too, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand-at officers' homes. They use public's hard-earned income for other purposes. Police caught them & it came to light."

(With inputs from ANI)