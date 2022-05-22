Arjun Singh Slams BJP After Switch To TMC; 'trying To Control Bengal Through Facebook'

After his 'ghar-wapasi' into the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh hit out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of running politics while 'sitting in AC rooms'. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Arjun Singh alleged that the saffron party's graph was declining because it was trying to 'control Bengal' through Facebook, instead of getting on ground to work with the people. He also requested the remaining TMC turncoats who had switched to the BJP to return back to the party folds, a remark seemingly directed at political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari.

"I request the remaining ex-TMC leaders to also tender their resignation from the BJP. Politics can't be done while sitting in AC rooms, one has to get down to the ground to do politics. BJP is only trying to control Bengal through Facebook, sitting in AC rooms. This is not how it works. You have to be with the people, which is why the party's graph is declining. In BJP there's chair but no leg, there's a pen but no ink. Keeping in mind all this, I came in contact with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Finally, I am coming back home," said Arjun Singh.

Arjun Singh flags jute industry's decline

At the press conference, the Barrackpore MP also disclosed that the interest of the jute mill workers was being neglected by the Central government, which had led him to start a fight against the textile department. "The Central government's policy was disregarding workers' interests. In November, I wrote to the PM. If the Bengal jute mills are not being catered to, it will be in ruins, and will shut down ultimately," he said.

"I now request now Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take up this fight and save the jute industry. The Bengal textile industry is dying, it is in ruins. Something needs to be done," he said.

The leader also mentioned that he had served as an old soldier of the TMC in the past and was happy to return back to the party by holding the hands of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee. "Because of misunderstandings, I moved away. In the middle, something happened, but I am back now. The organisational structure of TMC is also extending its footprint outside Bengal to many states, which is also attracting me back to the party," he stated.

Republic had received a scoop that Arjun Singh is going to get 'important responsibilities' right after joining the TMC, which may not be limited to the state of West Bengal. There is a possibility that he will be given the charge of Bihar, and may leave for Patna tomorrow itself, sources had claimed.

The leader was previously the sitting MLA of TMC and had switched over to the saffron party on March 14 in 2019. He was elected to the Lower House in the subsequent General Election.