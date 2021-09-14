Arjun Singh's Residence In WB Attacked Again 24hrs After NIA Takes Over Probe

Just 24 hours after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the crude bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal, another attack took place near the leader's house on Tuesday morning. According to the West Bengal Police, bombs exploded near Arjun Singh's residence in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. A similar incident had taken place on September 8. The BJP leader has alleged that the state's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been plotting to kill him.

As per the video accessed by Republic TV, a small explosion can be seen happening near the residence's boundary gate. Speaking to Republic TV Arjun Singh detailed the incident alleging that the fresh attack had taken place to challenge the NIA probe into the case. He said, "The incident happened at around 9.15 AM. The boundary area behind our house is empty. A bomb was thrown at my property's gate. We have released the video footage from the CCTV as well, but no one is visible. These incidents are happening to challenge the NIA probe."

12th attack in Bhabanipur since bypoll announcement

"Bhabanipur is gearing up for polls. My son and I have a role in the party for the bypolls and for the maximum time we are stationed here, so they are trying to threaten me and my family members. This is the 12th attack. The police are only harassing local people who stay there. They are not doing anything to catch the actual culprits. I don't have any faith in the police here. We have lodged multiple complaints. It needs a central probe," he added.

On September 8, three crude bombs were hurled outside Singh’s 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagaddal in West Bengal between 6-6.30 am leaving its entrance gates damaged. Singh was not present at the building during the attack and no injuries were reported even though his family members were present inside.

This morning, bombs were hurled at my home. Honourable Home @AmitShah ji enquired over phone. I thank him.

I don’t expect impartial probe by @WBPolice, demand for @NIA_India probe.

I had informed @jdhankhar1 ji about conspiracy by an officer to kill me on instructions of WB govt. pic.twitter.com/hnnOW49Uu2 — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) September 8, 2021

The BJP has announced a 15-member panel of observers to oversee the Bhabanipur bypolls in West Bengal which are being led by WB BJP vice president Arjun Singh. The leader has been made the party in charge for crucial polls which sees a face-off between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal.