'Armed Forces Being Used To Rig DDC Elections In J&K': Mehbooba Mufti's Fresh Allegations

As the voting for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began early on Thursday, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the armed forces were being used to rig the elections to "favour a particular party".

Taking to Twitter, the PDP chief who had earlier claimed of being illegally detained by the security forces said that people of Matribugh in Shopian are not being allowed to step out and vote on the “pretext” of inputs regarding the presence of terrorists. "In a brazen display of power, armed forces are being used to rig this election and favour a particular party," she alleged.

Security forces have cordoned Matribugh in Shopian & are not allowing people to come out to vote under the pretext of inputs about presence of militants. In a brazen display of power, armed forces are being used to rig this election & favour a particular party @ECISVEEP @adgpi — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 10, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Mufti said that she was not allowed to visit Central Budgam district, where she was scheduled to meet some nomad Gujjar families who were “being evicted by the authorities from forest land”. In another video clip that she posted on Twitter, Mufti alleged, “GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked.”

Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. Ive been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes. pic.twitter.com/HFQHJHPAzQ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 8, 2020

Pertinently on Nov 26, the PDP president had alleged that she and her daughter were placed under house arrest and were stopped from meeting the family of the incarcerated PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in south Kashmir. On Nov 27, Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) to gain their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

However, Police had stated that Mufti was not under house arrest rather was requested to postpone her visit to Pulwama purely for security reasons.

DDC polls enter the fifth phase

Polling for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as winter chill kept most people indoors early on Thursday, officials said.

The polling for 37 DDC seats -- 17 in the Kashmir division and 20 in the Jammu division -- began at 7 AM but few people turned up at polling stations in the valley due to freezing weather conditions, they said.

According to the officials, voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day. The polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 PM. A total of 155 candidates, including 30 females, are in the fray for 17 DDC constituencies in the Kashmir division.

In the Jammu division, 144 candidates, including 40 females, are in the fray for 20 constituencies. Polling is also being held for panch and sarpanch vacancies notified in the fifth phase.

