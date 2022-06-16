Last Updated:

Armed Forces Can't Be Employment Guarantee Programme: Congress' Manish Tewari On Agnipath

The Centre launched the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers for the Army, the Navy and the Air Force on a four-year contract.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Kamal Joshi
Manish Tewari

Image: PTI


Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday said that he empathises with youth who have concerns about the government's recently inytroducted recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' but asserted that India needs a younger Armed Forces. However, he stated that the Armed Forces should not be an employment guarantee programme.

"I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath Recruitment Process. Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of art weaponry. Armed forces of Union shouldn’t be an employment guarantee programme," Tewari tweeted.

The central government on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers for three services - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force - on a four-year contract.

Under the scheme, youngsters aged between 17.5 and 21 years will be inducted into the three services. After the maturation of the four-year term, upto 25 percent of recruits could be retained for regular services.

READ | Varun Gandhi writes to Rajnath Singh on concerns over Agnipath; 'will create disaffection'

The recruits would get a corpus fund upon the completion of their 4-year service but would not be privileged to post-retirement benefits such as pension, unlike regular soldiers.

Agnipath: Violence, arson in states; govt defends scheme, faces opposition ire

Trains were set ablaze and blocked, and public vehicles were attacked as protests over the 'Agnipath' scheme were witnessed across Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In Bihar, trains were set ablaze at Bhabhua and Chhapra stations, and window panels of buses were smashed. In Bihar, BJP MLA Aruna Devi was also attacked by protesters, leaving her injured.

READ | Agnipath scheme: NIOS to launch special programme for Agniveers to obtain class 12 certificate

As violent protests fumed in multiple states, the Centre issued a clarification, asserting that the new model will not only bring in renewed capabilities to the Armed Forces but also open up routes for youth in the private sector and assist them to become entrepreneurs with the aid of the severance package they will be entitled to.

READ | Agnipath scheme: Bihar Dy CM reacts to protests, urges aspirants to 'understand aspects'
READ | Congress urges Centre to keep Agnipath scheme in abeyance; doubts Agniveers' commitment
READ | Madhya Pradesh: Protests against Agnipath scheme turn violent; train coaches vandalised

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT