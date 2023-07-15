Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has come up with some good news for the people of the national capital as he informed that a temporary embankment has been built by the Indian Army Jawans on the damaged embankment, which had broken leading the Yamuna water to flood the streets and residence areas in Delhi. The newly-built embankment has resulted in holding the speed of the water and has led the flow of the water from the regulator number-12 to River Yamuna. The Lieutenant Governor has now expressed hopes that the water will very soon recede from the city area giving relief to the people. The L-G, when asked about the alleged differences with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, clearly said that what he has experienced and felt during all these years is that the government is not willing to work towards a solution to the problems in Delhi.

Talking exclusively to Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami, while supervising the rescue operations being conducted by the Indian Army and the NDRF at the spot, Delhi L-G said, “I am at gate number-12 opposite WHO building. A gate was breached last night, which resulted in water entering the city through WHO building. Additionally, a small embankment also got broken, which led to the increase in the water flow towards the city. In the morning, the priority was to fix the regulator first. But, since the water flow was too high due to the broken embankment, it got difficult to fix the regulator. The Indian Army jawans along with the NDRF teams started to build a temporary embankment on the broken one. After all the efforts made during the day, I am happy to inform you that the temporary embankment has successfully been made, which has held the flow of the water. Now, the water has started flowing towards the river and I feel that the water, which was logged near WHO building and nearby area, will recede gradually.”

Delhi L-G supervised the rescue operation at inundated banks of Yamuna till late night

After day-long efforts by the Army jawans and the teams of NDRF, the ‘Bund’ breach on Yamuna was sealed, opposite WHO building, leading to the opening of the gates at ITO barrage in Delhi. The L-G on Friday, July 14, night reached the inundated banks of Yamuna and witnessed the rescue and repairing work at the spot.

Responding to the allegations made by the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the ministers of the Delhi government, that the flood-like situation in Delhi is a result of conspiracy, L-G VK Saxena stated, “I want to clear one thing that ‘HathniKund’ is a barrage and not a ‘Dam’. There is a huge difference between a barrage and a dam. A barrage has limited capacity to hold water and cannot hold beyond it. Therefore, the confusion which is being created is wrong. However, I don’t want to enter into the blame-game, since if I start speaking on that, then there is a long list.”

He also responded to the allegations made by AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj that the situation would have been better, had the NDRF reached the spot last night itself. He said, “When Saurabh Bharadwaj spoke like that, I then and there told him that the time is not to indulge in blame-game. We all need to work unitedly, so that we can provide relief to the people of Delhi. I want to inform you that 12 battalions of the NDRF are working day-night and executing relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. It is the NDRF team that is rescuing the people from flood-affected areas. So, these are childish statements, which a minister should refrain from speaking out.”

Govt perhaps not willing to solve Delhi's problems: L-G Saxena

L-G Saxena also reacted, when asked on the political difference with Delhi CM Kejriwal as per claims, by saying, “I won’t comment on who should have been here or who should not. I only know that I am doing my duty and I am happy that the Army personnel have put great efforts in conducting rescue operations here, which has led us to save the people from any further inconvenience due to flood water.”

“I don’t have any political differences with anyone. On the very first day, I had told Honourable CM that we will work together for the betterment of Delhi. If we work together, the situation in Delhi will definitely change. The condition in Delhi is critical and critical in every way. It is the demand of the time that we need to work unitedly. Delhi is the national capital and it should look like the national capital, which it doesn’t. A vast range of problems are here, counting from the problem of pollution, to mountains of garbage, falling of drain-water in Yamuna, or cleaning of Najafgarh drain and all these problems can be solved. But, as per my experience and what I have felt till now, the government perhaps is not willing to solve these problems,” the Delhi L-G asserted.