'Army Stunned China Within 30 Mins': Arunachal CM Khandu Hails Outcome Of Tawang Face-off

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, in conversation with Republic, said 'Army's deployment of reinforcements within 30 minutes of the attack left PLA stunned.' 

Megha Rawat

As India left China stunned during the LAC face-off in Tawang on December 9, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the Indian Army and asserted that the Army's deployment of reinforcements within 30 minutes of the attack left the PLA stunned.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "Indian Army managed to push the Chinese troops back out of the Indian territory during the clash in Tawang. The matter has been resolved."

The Chief Minister further asserted that Arunachal Pradesh shares borders with Tibet and it is our moral responsibility to safeguard the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "The situation in 1962 was very different from the present scenario. The infrastructure has developed now," he added. 

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pema Khandu said, "The development in last 8 years is clearly visible not only in border areas but in other regions of North East also. Under PM Modi's leadership, infrastructure and connectivity have been enhanced. Arunachal shares borders with Bhutan, Tibet, and Myanmar. We share the longest border with Tibet and we have huge army personnel deployed at the LAC."

The Chief Minister said, "In 1962, India used to stay on the back foot and had different strategies. Now we have strategies to develop our border areas and safeguard them."

On December 14, Wednesday, Republic Media Network now accessed an undated video, where the brave Indian Army officers can be seen forcing the Chinese troops to retreat at the LAC. In the almost three-minute video, our bravehearts were seen making a bold attempt to push back a large Chinese troop, and after successfully pushing them away, there were celebrations seen all around. Clearly, the Chinese forces transgressed and were forced to retreat after the Indian Army gave it back to the Chinese.

India-China clash in Tawang sector

According to sources, the clash broke out between 2:45 and 3:15 am on December 9 and the Indian side managed to deploy reinforcement swiftly by 3:30 am. The Chinese troops tried to take advantage of the dense forest, heavy snowfall, and darkness of night during the change of Indian units deployed within the area. They were carrying taser guns along with wooden clubs, spikes, and monkey fists, sources reveal. 

Meanwhile, the Indian troops didn't have any taser guns but were carrying other types of equipment that were more than the reinforcements of the PLA, and hence, they managed to push them back out of the Indian territory. Notably, a similar attempt was made by China in the same area in 2016 when more than 200+ PLA soldiers tried to advance but were pushed back by the Indian Army without any physical clashes.

