Arnab Confronts Abusive Karnataka Min; Leader Justifies It Saying 'out Of Frustration'

Defending his actions against a government official in Tumakuru, Karnataka Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation J. C. Madhu Swamy reasoned that he used foul language 'out of frustration'. The Karnataka Minister alleged that the assistant engineer had not begun the development work in the district despite repeated intimation. Swamy added that he had not asked the engineer to do his 'personal work' but begin the development work in Tumakuru as he denied to apologize.

'Out of frustration'

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Madhu Swamy said, "I had a meeting with the officials three times. They were supposed to do their work in September-October but because of some small problem, the meeting could not take place. I used those words in frustration because of the work not done. Not a single work has started in the Jilla Parishad. My only contention is I have had three meetings, but nobody bothered to start the work."

The Karnataka Minister was caught on tape abusing and humiliating an assistant engineer publically while he was reviewing the work of the Karnataka Development Program in Tumakuru. Chairing the meeting, the BJP Minister in the tape threatened to kick out the junior government employee and used unfavourable language against him in front of everyone. Madhu Swamy also went on to ask him if he was 'washing his wife's sarees or doing government work'. About 200 people were attending the meeting via video conference.

JDS slams incident

Meanwhile, the Opposition has come down heavily on J. C. Madhu Swamy's arrogance. JDS Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed while speaking to Republic TV said, "Mr. Madhu Swamy thinks he is larger than life and dreams of becoming a Chief Minister. He is a loose cannon. He is highly educated and articulate but as you rightly said he has pushed farmers, abused women, and has taken things to another level, He is known for it. But this really doesn't suit him, it is sad. You have to publically apologize, they (employees) are not our slaves, they are government servants and a person of your calibre being a law minister, this does not suit you."

