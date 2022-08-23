Arnab Demands Answers To Specific Questions On #LiquorGate. Will Kejriwal & AAP Oblige?

Quick links:
Image: Republicworld
As Republic continues to investigate the Liquor scam, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has once again questioned the AAP on the burning topic. Greeting the viewers, Arnab highlighted how 'as much as the Aam Aadmi Party was trying, the LiquorGate was not going away'.
The Editor-in-Chief said, "Yesterday the AAP spokesperson tried to deflect, so tonight I am back on public demand on your demand with some really specific questions to the AAP on the LiquorScam, on LiquorGate. I will try my best to extract an answer, and the AAP should answer specific questions, because Kejriwal entered public life on the back of the anger against corruption in the country in 2010-2011 and at that time, I was leading the exposes on corruption in the UPA."
He further said, "At that time Kejriwal lauded and in fact quoted details of our exposes, our specific questions, so tonight his representatives must answer the specific questions not dodge not deflect. Corruption is a big issue. It burns the hearts of people to see the Financial Mafia, the Political Mafia and the Liquor Mafia loot at the expense of the Aam Aadmi. You can give people all the freebies you want but the questions on the Liquor Mafia aren’t going away. And if India’s only and only independent and independently owned news network doesn’t ask these questions then who will? That’s why this edition of the LiquorGate debate with specific questions is very very significant."