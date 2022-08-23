Arnab Demands Answers To Specific Questions On #LiquorGate. Will Kejriwal & AAP Oblige?

As Republic continues to investigate the Liquor scam, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has once again questioned the AAP on the burning topic. Greeting the viewers, Arnab highlighted how 'as much as the Aam Aadmi Party was trying, the LiquorGate was not going away'.

Arnab demands answers to specific questions on #LiquorGate

The Editor-in-Chief said, "Yesterday the AAP spokesperson tried to deflect, so tonight I am back on public demand on your demand with some really specific questions to the AAP on the LiquorScam, on LiquorGate. I will try my best to extract an answer, and the AAP should answer specific questions, because Kejriwal entered public life on the back of the anger against corruption in the country in 2010-2011 and at that time, I was leading the exposes on corruption in the UPA."