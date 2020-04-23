Babita Phogat supports Arnab Goswami after attack, says 'voice of nation won't be subdued'

Babita Phogat came out in support of Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arna Goswami after he and his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Editor of Republic TV, were attacked in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader wrote that the nation has changed, and that its voice won’t be subdued with such attacks. The Commonwealth medal-winning wrestler added that it was not the time to fear, but to give a fitting response.

Phogat took to Twitter and used the hashtag ‘I Stand with Arnab’ to express her views.

Here’s the tweet:

Earlier, celebrities from the film industry like Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit had condemned the attack.

Here are their reactions:

I totally condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami and his wife #Samya. It is an act of utter cowardice. देश बदल चुका है दोस्तों। ये सब चलने वाला नहीं। अर्नब ! देश के करोड़ों लोग आपका कवच है। आपका कोई बाल बाँका नहीं कर सकता। जय हो!! — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 23, 2020

I strongly condemn the attack on @republic Chief Arnab Goswami . https://t.co/5EiFirp0wx — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 22, 2020

Concerned for the well being of #ArnabGoswami & his wife who were attacked just now, on their way home from work.



I condemn this attack & appeal to the Govt. to take serious action against the attackers & provide him security.@republic#ISupportArnabGoswami — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 22, 2020

A First Information Report has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai against the attackers. The FIR is heavily watered down.

As per Arnab Goswami, who recorded a video moments after the incident, two bike-borne goons chased his car, tried to break the glass window, threw a liquid at the car, and overtook the vehicle before they were caught by the security guards. The goons claimed to be Youth Congress workers and stated that they were sent by the higher-ups.

