Official Congress Posts & Photos With Senior Party Netas Betray Arnab Goswami's Attackers 

An irrefutable Congress link has emerged in connection with the physical attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night while they were on their way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at about quarter-past-midnight. This is besides the attackers' own confession to Arnab's Mumbai police security after being apprehended that they were Youth Congress workers sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

Attackers part of Youth Congress

The goons who are now in the custody of Mumbai Police, post their confession. Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has accessed the Facebook and Twitter profiles of the two attackers which show that they are workers of Youth Wing of the Mumbai Congress. In one of the pictures, an attacker can also be seen with Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge.

An FIR has been registered against the attackers by NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, several hours and much effort after the incident and ensuing complaint, which has been pasted below.

In the complaint, Arnab makes narrates the entire of sequence of events, including the confessions, which were recorded as part of the statement of Arnab's Mumbai police security attache Mr Shivaji.

Congress celebrates attack

Congress leader Alka Lamba also celebrated the attack on Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami and in a tweet posted at 3 AM on Thursday wrote, "Long live youth Congress"

युवा काँग्रेस जिंदाबाद :) 🇮🇳👍. — Alka Lamba - अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) April 22, 2020

Arnab in his written complaint to the Mumbai Police mentioned about Lamba's tweet and said, "Congress leader Alka Lamba's celebration of the attack on me further reinforces my belief that this attack on me and my wife Samyabrata Ray has been orchestrated by Sonia Gandhi and her close circle of Congress leaders at a time when we have raised questions about her accountability in several cases."

Arnab narrates the physical attack on him

The attack came after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

