The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Arnab Goswami's Take On New Maharashtra Govt, Asks, "Where Is Sanjay Raut?"

Politics

Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stated that the nation is waiting for two things: Saamna's editorial and shayari by Sanjay Raut. 

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a shocking turn of events, as BJP-NCP formed a government in Maharashtra, dumping the Chief Minister aspirations of Shiv Sena, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stated that the nation is waiting for two things: Saamna's editorial and shayari by Sanjay Raut. 

Opining on the new Maharashtra government and the NCP-BJP alliance, Arnab said that when Sanjay Raut-NCP was busy exploring ways to form an alliance, BJP from the backdoor already made a government.  A day after affirming that Maharashtra will get a Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Sena was checkmated by the BJP-NCP strategy. 

READ| PM Modi exudes confidence for the 'bright future' of Maharashtra, as BJP-NCP form govt

Maharashtra govt

After a prolonged political deadlock, the President's rule was reportedly revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday morning. Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra in Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Terming the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP as a 'Khichdi government', Fadnavis stated that the BJP-NCP will be able to give a  stable government. 

READ| Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maha CM, calls Sena-Cong-NCP alliance as 'Khichdi govt'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG