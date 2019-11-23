Arnab Goswami's Take On New Maharashtra Govt, Asks, "Where Is Sanjay Raut?"

In a shocking turn of events, as BJP-NCP formed a government in Maharashtra, dumping the Chief Minister aspirations of Shiv Sena, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stated that the nation is waiting for two things: Saamna's editorial and shayari by Sanjay Raut.

Opining on the new Maharashtra government and the NCP-BJP alliance, Arnab said that when Sanjay Raut-NCP was busy exploring ways to form an alliance, BJP from the backdoor already made a government. A day after affirming that Maharashtra will get a Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Sena was checkmated by the BJP-NCP strategy.

After a prolonged political deadlock, the President's rule was reportedly revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday morning. Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra in Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Terming the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP as a 'Khichdi government', Fadnavis stated that the BJP-NCP will be able to give a stable government.

