Maha Political Thriller's 'Twist Will Be In The Last Act, But Who Wrote It?' Asks Arnab

On Monday evening, the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena paraded their MLAs at the Grand Hyatt hotel. Moreover, they took an oath on the occasion to pledge their loyalty to this alliance. Top leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Ashok Chavan addressed the MLAs. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict regarding the possibility of an early floor test on Tuesday. However, the statements of Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar has fueled speculation on whether the NCP supremo was in the loop regarding the alliance with BJP. Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has weighed in on this complex Maharashtra political battle.

Here’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's take on the matter:

"Good evening and welcome. Maharashtra is either a thriller or a farce depending on how you look at it. Thre's something fishy about the way about Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar are dealing with each other. With a comical fight on Twitter, they seem almost desperate to tell us that they are at war. I, for one, don't believe it. Either this week or sometime in the future they will be back together. Sharad Pawar cannot be doing all this to make Uddhav Thackeray the Chief minister. He is not such a generous benefactor of others in his last 60 yrs of politics. But has the BJP bitten off more than it can chew? Is the BJP sure that didn't overstretch its own claim that it had 54 NCP MLAs? I think the twist will be in the last act of this play. And it is a twist that one man has written at the start. And that man is either Sharad Pawar or Amit Shah. Either one of them. Not both."

Cracks in the NCP?

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP stumped the opposition. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he was still in the party and the NCP had joined hands to form the government with BJP, party chief Sharad Pawar dismissed this assertion. Maintaining that there was no question of forming an alliance with BJP, Pawar alleged that his nephew had made a false statement to confuse the people.

