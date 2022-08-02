Arpita Mukherjee Denies Involvement In Bengal SSC Scam; Says 'money Does Not Belong To Me'

One of the main suspects in the West Bengal SSC scam, Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of former state minister Partha Chatterjee has been continuously denying her involvement in the scam. Reiterating her statements on Tuesday, Mukherjee asserted that the money seized by the Enforcement Directorate from her residences does not belong to her.

In her latest statement over the matter, Arpita Mukherjee has further claimed that the money was kept in her absence and is not hers.

Kolkata, West Bengal | Arrested accused in SSC recruitment scam, Arpita Mukherjee says, "the money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence".



Cash & jewellery worth crores was recovered from her Kolkata residence by police. pic.twitter.com/JerRAJGPNK — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

The statements are contrary to the previously made revelations by Mukherjee to the ED. She had earlier confessed that close aides of Partha Chatterjee used to come and stack the money whereas she was not allowed to enter the flats. She is also said to have revealed the names of 14 people involved in the case.

Notably, this came just a day after the sacked Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee also made the same claims saying that the money does not belong to him and he has been trapped in a conspiracy. Earlier on Sunday, Partha Chatterjee while answering media questions said that the money is not his. He was brought to the ESI Hospital in south Kolkata for a medical examination.

ED recovers over Rs 50 crore in raids related to Bengal SSC scam

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tightens its hold on the case, it has been scrutinising every angle involved in the SSC recruitment scam in West Bengal.

In its first raid carried out on July 22, the ED recovered Rs 21 crore cash from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee following which both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested and taken into custody. Furthermore, subsequent raids carried out by the agency uncovered another tranche of Rs 29 crore cash from another flat of Arpita Mukherjee in Belghoria.

In addition to that, the ED also raided Partha Mukherjee's residence and recovered several crucial documents and property deeds.

As the investigation proceeded, a total of eight bank accounts also came under the radar of the ED belonging to Arpita Mukherjee. Crores of money are said to have been lying in these bank accounts.

