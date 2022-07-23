Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee's Aide To Be Arrested By ED After Rs 20cr Recovery

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to arrest West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam soon, sources revealed. She was taken to the ED office earlier today for interrogation along with the West Bengal Minister who has been arrested in connection with the scam. The procedure for her arrest is currently underway.

Sources have also told Republic that Partha Chatterjee will be produced at around 2 PM at the Bankshall Court. His transit remand will be sought by the central agency. Chatterjee is also expected to be taken to Arpita Mukherjee's residence to get more details of the seizures

Charges against Arpita Mukherjee

In a massive recovery in connection with the SSC recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, July 22, seized Rs 20 crore in cash from the residence of a close associate of TMC minister Partha Chatterjee. The money in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 bills was nabbed from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee. According to the ED, the massive cash stash with Arpita Mukherjee is suspected to be proceeds of crime in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

The ED stated, "The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Ms. Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which are being ascertained. Further, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam."

Partha Chatterjee arrested

In a massive blow to TMC on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. Re-elected from the Behala Paschim seat in the 2021 Assembly polls, he currently holds the portfolios of Higher Education, School Education, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet. Officials of the central agency were conducting raids at his residence for over 26 hours.

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He has already been interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18.