Arrangements Finalised For V-P Dhankhar's Maiden Visit To Jammu

Arrangements have been finalised for Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will arrive here on his maiden visit on Thursday, officials said.

Dhankhar will attend the special convocation of the University of Jammu as chief guest and visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district during his day-long trip, the officials said on Tuesday.

The vice-president will address the gathering at the special convocation and also hand over gold medals to the top 10 students.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Umesh Rai, the university's vice-chancellor, will also attend the convocation, the officials said, adding that all arrangements, including venue security, have been put in place.

Following the convocation, Dhankhar will proceed to Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi, to offer prayers and have 'darshan' at the shrine.

Dhankhar is also scheduled to visit the Raj Bhawan, the officials said.