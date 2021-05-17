'Arrest Me' Dares Mamata Banerjee After CBI Arrests 3 TMC Leaders In Narada Sting Case

As CBI arrests top TMC leaders Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and former TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee, in the Narada sting case on Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has dared to arrest her as well. Banerjee, who has reached the CBI office in Kolkata, has questioned as to how the Central agency had arrested the netas without the Speaker and state govt's, informed her lawyer to the media. Several other top leaders like Kalyan Banerjee, MP Santanu Sen and Ratna Chatterjee have arrived at the CBI office, while TMC supporters are staging a protest outside the office in Kolkata.

'Arrest Me' dares Mamata after CBI arrests 3 TMC MLAs

I have heard CM Mamata Banerjee telling the officials that there is no rule that without the speaker's & State govt's permission one can arrest state officials. You have to arrest me (Mamata) if you arrest my officials: Advocate Anindo Raut#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/MFmxt01Klg — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Speaking to Republic TV, TMC Spokesperson Saugata Roy said, "I strongly criticize this arrest. We shall fight against the matter politically and legally. It should need sanction from the speaker of the Bengal assembly. It is revengeful action after losing the election in Bengal". The central probe agency is likely to file its charge sheet in the sting tapes case.

Top TMC netas arrested in Narada case

Earlier in the day, TMC minister Firhad Hakim claimed that he has been arrested by the CBI without prior notice after being called in for questioning in the Narada sting case. Senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra, minister Subrata Mukherjee and ex-TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee too were brought by to the CBI office along with Hakim. Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar sanctioned the prosecution of TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee - erstwhile ministers in the purported Narada sting tapes, by the CBI.

All four above-mentioned TMC leaders were ministers in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet when the tapes were allegedly made in 2014. Hakim, Mukherjee and Mitra have been re-elected as TMC MLAs in the just-concluded assembly elections, while Chatterjee, who left the TMC to join the BJP, has severed links with both the camps. The Governor had invoked his powers under Articles 163 and 164 of the Constitution to consent to the CBI prosecution. The CBI is probing the Narada sting tapes that came to light before the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and sanctioned by the Calcutta High Court in 2017.

What is the Narada probe?

According to reports, Narada news portal chief Mathew Samuel had contacted the then deputy mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and IPS officer S. M. H. Mirza through local contacts in 2016. Reports add that Mirza then facilitated in establishing Samuel's contact with several top-ranking Trinamool officials like - Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Bannerjee, Subrata Mukherjee and Iqbal Ahmed to name a few. Ahead of the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls, Samuel had posed as a businessman of Impex Consultancy Solutions floated by Samuel himself to conduct a sting operation. Samuel while interacting with Mukul Roy and aides of Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee had reportedly caught them on camera accepting bribes for illicit favours. Mirza was seen accepting Rs 5 lakh in cash from a businessman in one of the footages and has claimed that he was receiving the cash on Roy's instructions. CBI has arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza and questioned erstwhile TMC minister Mukul Roy too in connection to the case.