In a big development on Tuesday, the Nashik Police issued an order to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane for his derogatory remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. During his interaction in Mahad as a part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Monday, Rane claimed that the Chief Minister forgot the year of Independence during a public event on August 15. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP added that he would have slapped Thackeray had he been present on the occasion. Moreover, he attributed the COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra to the purported incompetence of the Sena chief.

Union Minister Narayan Rane remarked, "1,57,000 persons died in Maharashtra due to him (Uddhav Thackeray). There is no solution. There are no vaccines, doctors and staff. There is a dire situation in Maharashtra as far as health is concerned. He should speak after keeping a secretary near him."

He added, "That day, he asked someone- India marks how many years of Independence... If I was there, I would have slapped him. You don't know about the country's Independence!"

As per the order issued by Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, the FIR was registered against Rane on the complaint of Shiv Sena's Nashik city president Sudhakar Badgujar. He has been booked under Sections 153B(1), 500 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Expressing the apprehension that the common person might be incited to use force due to these remarks, Pandey directed the immediate arrest of the Union Minister following which he will be produced before a court of law. Sources told Republic TV that a team of the Nashik Police has left for Chiplun to arrest the BJP parliamentarian.

Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Narayan Rane commenced his public outreach programme on August 19 in Mumbai followed by a visit to parts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The first day itself was marked by controversy as Shiv Sena workers "purified" the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park with milk and cow urine after the Union Minister's visit. During his high-octane campaign, he has predicted BJP's victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections due early next year. So far, 42 FIRs have been filed in Maharashtra in connection with Rane's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' for violation of COVID-19 guidelines.