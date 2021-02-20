Arrested BJP Leader Pamela Goswami claims Conspiracy In Drugs Case; Demands CID Probe

In poll-bound West Bengal, BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami who was arrested on Friday for allegedly carrying cocaine in her car has claimed that she is being fixed in a conspiracy and called for a CID investigation into the matter.

Appearing before the court in a drugs case on Saturday, Goswami claimed that the allegations leveled against her were part of a bigger plot to ultimately arrest BJP Bengal State Committee Member Rakesh Singh.

Pamela Goswami, General Secretary of Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha, was arrested in Kolkata for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 10 lakh in her purse, and under the seat of the car, she was in. Her colleague in the Yuva Morcha, Prabir Kumar Dey, and her bodyguard were also arrested in the case.

As she was being taken by the police after being produced in the court, Goswami screamed from the car, saying that her arrest was a part of a 'conspiracy', and demanded a CID probe into the case.

READ | BJP Youth Leader Arrested In Kolkata For Alleged Possession Of 90 Gms Of Cocaine

READ | West Bengal: TMC Activist Accused Of Assaulting Couple For Attending BJP's Rath Yatra

BJP youth leader held with drugs

About 100 gm of cocaine were allegedly found in Goswami's purse and under the car seat. The drugs were immediately seized by the police and the BJP leader was also held.

According to the police, Goswami and Prabir came under the scanner after they were spotted regularly visiting a cafe, sitting in the parked car, and transacting with youth who drove motorcycles. Suspecting a drug deal, the police waited for her arrival on Friday and caught her red-handed.

Goswami is said to have worked as an air hostess, a model, and a TV actor before joining the BJP in 2019. She was later appointed Yuva Morcha General Secretary and Yuva Morcha observer for Hooghly district.

READ | West Bengal: Tollywood Actor Hiran Chatterjee Joins BJP, Suvendu Adhikari Shares Video

READ | 'Rahul Gandhi Lacks Leadership Skills, Left Left Out': BJP's Babul Supriyo On Bengal Polls