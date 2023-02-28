Last Updated:

AAP Ministers Quit LIVE: Raaj Kumar Anand, Kailash Gehlot Take Sisodia, Jain Portfolios

Days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, both the jailed ministers of AAP -- Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- have resigned from their posts. Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations.

Mahima Joshi
Manish Sisodia

Image: PTI

22:53 IST, February 28th 2023
AAP distributes portfolios between Kailash Gehlot & Raj Kumar Anand; See list

Hours after the resignation of Delhi ministers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday divided the list of portfolios between its leaders Kailash Gehlot and Raaj Kumar Anand. 

Portfolios to be held by Kailash Gehlot:

Finance 
Planning
Public works dept
Power 
Home
UD
Irrigation and flood Control
Water 

Portfolios to be held by Raaj Kumar Anand: 

Education
Land & Building
Vigilance
Services
Tourism
Art Culture & Language
Labour
Employment
Health 
Industries

21:02 IST, February 28th 2023
Two new ministers to be inducted in Delhi Cabinet, says MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj

Two new ministers to be inducted in Delhi Cabinet after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj informed, saying, "Two new ministers will be inducted in Delhi Cabinet after resignations are accepted. Work will not be allowed to suffer."

Bharadwaj tweeted, "Today 2 ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain of Delhi government have resigned. The central government sent them to jail under a conspiracy, whose works are discussed in the world. Both held important departments and in the present situation the works of the public would get affected. New ministers will be announced soon."

 

20:12 IST, February 28th 2023
Manoj Tiwari demands Kejriwal's resignation after Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned

Demanding Kejriwal's resignation, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, "After Supreme Court's bashing, AAP has sobered up. This is a big win for the BJP as we were on the streets to protest against the corrupt leaders. The BJP was demanding the resignations of both the leaders for very long. But the main culprit is Arvind Kejriwal who has backed these ministers to carry out corrupt actions. As per the ethics, Kejriwal should also resign."

20:11 IST, February 28th 2023
Gautam Gambhir slams AAP ministers for alleged corruption

Slamming the AAP leaders for the alleged corruption, BJP leader and MP Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote, "The ink of resignations does not wash away the stains of alcohol." 

20:08 IST, February 28th 2023
Amit Malviya accuses Kejriwal of doing corruption via his ministers

Accusing Kejriwal of doing illegal activities via his ministers, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "Manish Sisodia’s jail should be an eye opener for AAP workers. Kejriwal holds no portfolio but he makes his ministers do illegal things so that it is them who go to jail when law catches up. He couldn’t save Satyendra and now Sisodia bites dust."

"Satyendra Jain has been in jail for almost nine months now. With Sisodia also in jail, Kejriwal would have had to hold the next Cabinet meeting in Tihar. Perhaps embarrassed by the prospect, and left with no option, Kejriwal finally accept their resignation," he added. 

19:58 IST, February 28th 2023
Rouse Avenue court grants bail to Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy scam

In a fresh development in the Delhi execise policy, Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sameer Mahendru, Kuldeep Singh, Narendra Singh, Arun Ramachandran Pillai and Mutha Gautam. 

19:22 IST, February 28th 2023
BJP to protest in Delhi on February 28 to demand Kejriwal's resignation

BJP will protest tomorrow at key location in Delhi.  There will be march against the excise policy and will demand resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. 

The development came after Delhi ministers Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their post. 

19:17 IST, February 28th 2023
File with FMCR CJI opinion missing: Sources
19:17 IST, February 28th 2023
'SC's decision is right,' says Congress leader Ajay Maken

"I think SC has taken the right decision. All those sympathizing with Manish Sisodia must understand that this is an open and shut case of corruption. This a big liquor scam that happened in Delhi and it should be seen that way," said Congress leader Ajay Maken.

"On September 4, 2020, Manish Sisodia himself formed a committee to see what changes should be made in the excise policy, the report of the committee was not implemented to do corruption," the Congress leader added. 

 

19:09 IST, February 28th 2023
AAP's Sanjay Singh explains why Kejriwal accepted resignations of Sisodia and Jain

Terming both ministers innocent, AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated that Chief Minister Kejriwal ji accepted the resignations becasue he doesn't want Delhi's development work to be interrupted. "People are watching the dirty politics of BJP, they will answer in the elections," he added. 

19:03 IST, February 28th 2023
'Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hai,' BJP leader takes jibe at AAP ministers

"Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resign - that is why it is rightly said, 'Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hai'. AAP Ministers cannot escape investigation or majesty of law by chest thumping on basis of failed “health & education model” of Delhi Govt!" BJP leader and spokesperson JaiveerShergill tweeted. 

18:38 IST, February 28th 2023
No new ministers to swear-in, Deputy CM yet to be decided: Sources  

According to top sources, no new ministers will be swearing-in. The portfolios handled by Sisodia will be distributed within AAP leaders Raaj Kumar Anand and Kailash Gehlot.

Sources informed, the post of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister will be held by either of the two AAP leaders -- Raaj Kumar Anand and Kailash Gehlot.

 

18:33 IST, February 28th 2023
Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at AAP after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign

Hitting out at AAP, Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The fact that Satyender Jain haven't got bail yet is a proof that AAP fully indulged in corruption. Let AAP fight in High court. Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the case. This is a clear message to AAP." 

"Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the case. This is a clear message to AAP," he added. 

The BJP leader's comments came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI. 

18:25 IST, February 28th 2023
'AAP has no moral locus standii left,' says BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala

"Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia resignations taken only when no resort was left. Today the AAP has no moral locus standii left It was a decision of majboori. A decision that is too little too late - a decision to cut losses when the jaanch ki aanch is coming to CM Kejriwal," BJP leader and spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted. 

pointer
Portfolios held by Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held over 18 key portfolios in the Delhi government including Education, Finance, Planning, Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art Culture & Language, Labour, Employment, Public Works Department, Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, He was also looking after the portfolios held by Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain before his arrest.

Before the arrest of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May last year, he was holding over half a dozen portfolios as a Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. Jain was holding portfolios including Health and Family Welfare, Industries, Home, Power, Water, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control. 

18:15 IST, February 28th 2023
Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign as Delhi Ministers

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain have resigned from their posts on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignation. Read More

18:15 IST, February 28th 2023
Manish Sisodia second AAP minister to be arrested

Manish Sisodia is the second Delhi minister arrested after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged money laundering in June 2022.

The AAP has accused the BJP of misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass them fearing their defeat. 

