AAP Ministers Quit LIVE: Raaj Kumar Anand, Kailash Gehlot Take Sisodia, Jain Portfolios

Hours after the resignation of Delhi ministers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday divided the list of portfolios between its leaders Kailash Gehlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.
Portfolios to be held by Kailash Gehlot:
Finance
Planning
Public works dept
Power
Home
UD
Irrigation and flood Control
Water
Portfolios to be held by Raaj Kumar Anand:
Education
Land & Building
Vigilance
Services
Tourism
Art Culture & Language
Labour
Employment
Health
Industries
Two new ministers to be inducted in Delhi Cabinet after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj informed, saying, "Two new ministers will be inducted in Delhi Cabinet after resignations are accepted. Work will not be allowed to suffer."
Bharadwaj tweeted, "Today 2 ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain of Delhi government have resigned. The central government sent them to jail under a conspiracy, whose works are discussed in the world. Both held important departments and in the present situation the works of the public would get affected. New ministers will be announced soon."
दुनिया में जिनके कामों की चर्चा होती है उन्हें केंद्र सरकार ने षडयंत्र के तहत JAIL भेजा
दोनों के पास अहम विभाग थे, ऐसे में जनता के काम प्रभावित होते
जल्द नए मंत्रियों की घोषणा होगी
Demanding Kejriwal's resignation, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, "After Supreme Court's bashing, AAP has sobered up. This is a big win for the BJP as we were on the streets to protest against the corrupt leaders. The BJP was demanding the resignations of both the leaders for very long. But the main culprit is Arvind Kejriwal who has backed these ministers to carry out corrupt actions. As per the ethics, Kejriwal should also resign."
Slamming the AAP leaders for the alleged corruption, BJP leader and MP Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote, "The ink of resignations does not wash away the stains of alcohol."
Accusing Kejriwal of doing illegal activities via his ministers, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "Manish Sisodia’s jail should be an eye opener for AAP workers. Kejriwal holds no portfolio but he makes his ministers do illegal things so that it is them who go to jail when law catches up. He couldn’t save Satyendra and now Sisodia bites dust."
"Satyendra Jain has been in jail for almost nine months now. With Sisodia also in jail, Kejriwal would have had to hold the next Cabinet meeting in Tihar. Perhaps embarrassed by the prospect, and left with no option, Kejriwal finally accept their resignation," he added.
But as CM, the buck stops at him.
In a fresh development in the Delhi execise policy, Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sameer Mahendru, Kuldeep Singh, Narendra Singh, Arun Ramachandran Pillai and Mutha Gautam.
BJP will protest tomorrow at key location in Delhi. There will be march against the excise policy and will demand resignation of Arvind Kejriwal.
The development came after Delhi ministers Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their post.
"I think SC has taken the right decision. All those sympathizing with Manish Sisodia must understand that this is an open and shut case of corruption. This a big liquor scam that happened in Delhi and it should be seen that way," said Congress leader Ajay Maken.
"On September 4, 2020, Manish Sisodia himself formed a committee to see what changes should be made in the excise policy, the report of the committee was not implemented to do corruption," the Congress leader added.
Terming both ministers innocent, AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated that Chief Minister Kejriwal ji accepted the resignations becasue he doesn't want Delhi's development work to be interrupted. "People are watching the dirty politics of BJP, they will answer in the elections," he added.
"Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resign - that is why it is rightly said, 'Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hai'. AAP Ministers cannot escape investigation or majesty of law by chest thumping on basis of failed “health & education model” of Delhi Govt!" BJP leader and spokesperson JaiveerShergill tweeted.
AAP Ministers cannot escape investigation or majesty of law by chest thumping on basis of failed “health & education model” of Delhi Govt !
According to top sources, no new ministers will be swearing-in. The portfolios handled by Sisodia will be distributed within AAP leaders Raaj Kumar Anand and Kailash Gehlot.
Sources informed, the post of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister will be held by either of the two AAP leaders -- Raaj Kumar Anand and Kailash Gehlot.
Hitting out at AAP, Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The fact that Satyender Jain haven't got bail yet is a proof that AAP fully indulged in corruption. Let AAP fight in High court. Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the case. This is a clear message to AAP."
"Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the case. This is a clear message to AAP," he added.
The BJP leader's comments came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI.
"Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia resignations taken only when no resort was left. Today the AAP has no moral locus standii left It was a decision of majboori. A decision that is too little too late - a decision to cut losses when the jaanch ki aanch is coming to CM Kejriwal," BJP leader and spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted.
Today the AAP has no moral locus standii left
It was a decision of majboori
A decision that is too little too late - a decision to cut losses when the jaanch ki aanch is coming to CM Kejriwal
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held over 18 key portfolios in the Delhi government including Education, Finance, Planning, Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art Culture & Language, Labour, Employment, Public Works Department, Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, He was also looking after the portfolios held by Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain before his arrest.
Before the arrest of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May last year, he was holding over half a dozen portfolios as a Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. Jain was holding portfolios including Health and Family Welfare, Industries, Home, Power, Water, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control.
Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain have resigned from their posts on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignation. Read More
Manish Sisodia is the second Delhi minister arrested after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged money laundering in June 2022.
The AAP has accused the BJP of misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass them fearing their defeat.