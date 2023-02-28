AAP Ministers Quit LIVE: Raaj Kumar Anand, Kailash Gehlot Take Sisodia, Jain Portfolios

AAP distributes portfolios between Kailash Gehlot & Raj Kumar Anand; See list

Hours after the resignation of Delhi ministers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday divided the list of portfolios between its leaders Kailash Gehlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.

Portfolios to be held by Kailash Gehlot:

Finance

Planning

Public works dept

Power

Home

UD

Irrigation and flood Control

Water

Portfolios to be held by Raaj Kumar Anand:

Education

Land & Building

Vigilance

Services

Tourism

Art Culture & Language

Labour

Employment

Health

Industries