Arrested For Vandalising Own Leader Rahul Gandhi's Office, His PA Slams 'daft Probe'

After four Congress workers were arrested by Kalpetta police on Friday for allegedly vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photograph at MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi's personal assistant Ratheesh Kumar questioned the move.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's personal assistant Ratheesh Kumar is among the four arrested. Apart from Ratheesh Kumar, staff of Rahul's Wayanad office - Congress leaders Noushad and Mujeeb were arrested on Friday. Notably, the Congress workers were arrested after a month-long investigation.

"There was no CCTV at the place of incident. This is cheap politics. How can they make staff of Rahul Gandhi as accused ? What kind of investigation is this? I'm MP's PA, and they've arrested 4 staff" Ratheesh said.

Attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad

Following the vandalisation of Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad on June 24, the party accused the involvement of members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) student organisation Students' Federation of India (SFI). Congress further claimed that SFI members destroyed the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi placed on the wall of the office of the Wayanad MP.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised.



Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleges that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it. pic.twitter.com/GoCBdeHAwy — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Video footage taken soon after the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office by SFI activists showed the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi intact in the office. However, after the incident, the Congress party widely publicised the destryed photograph on its social media handles across various platforms, where Mahatma Gandhi's portrait was seen lying on the ground.

Following the incident, the CPM also criticised its students' wing and said that it has taken action against those who conducted a march towards the MP's office without permission from the party. The party, however, claimed that Congress workers themselves had damaged the portrait of the Father of the Nation to blame SFI activists.