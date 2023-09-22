‘Arrogance In Men And Political Ideology,’ PM Modi Slams Opposition On Women’s Quota Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted a scathing attack on the Opposition during his address at the BJP office in the national capital at Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Karyakram, a celebration organised at passage of Women’s Reservation Bill from both the houses of the Parliament. The Prime Minister not only underlined the importance of a majority and stable government in the country but also slammed the Opposition parties for opposing the name of the bill.

PM Modi began his address by congratulating the women of the country and said that the bill would boost the confidence of women. Hailing the unanimous support that the bill received in both the houses of the Parliament, PM Modi underlined that the parties who once tore the bill, have voted in its favour this time. He credited the emergence of women power for the same. “These are the people who used to tear the bill in Parliament but now they have to accept this bill because of 'Naari Shakti’,” said PM Modi taking a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

PM Modi responds on naming the Bill ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’

Just a day after RJD MP Manoj Jha had mocked the naming of the Women's Reservation Bill as 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', stating that it sounded more like the name of a religious book than legislation, the Prime Minister responded on the same without naming anyone. He questioned whether the men in politics are so arrogant that they register protests over the ‘vandan’ of women. Vandan translates to extending salutations.

“People did vote for the Bill but a few people felt uneasy about why the words 'Nari Shakti Vandan' have been brought. Shouldn't the women of the country be given salutations?... Should there be so much arrogance in men and our political ideology that we are unhappy over 'Nari Shakti Vandan'?,” said the Prime Minister.

Women's quota possible due to stable government: PM Modi

While addressing the women's party workers at the BJP office in New Delhi, PM Modi asserted that the law for women's reservation only became possible because people elected a stable and strong government with a full majority.

“When an absolute majority of the Government came to power in the country, such a huge work could be completed...We did not let anyone's selfishness become a wall before women's reservation. Before this, whenever this Bill came before the Parliament, only whitewash was done and determined efforts were never made,” said PM Modi during his address.

"BJP was making efforts for the last three decades to ensure women's participation in democracy through this law. This was our commitment, and today, we have fulfilled it," he added.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed by the Parliament, seeks to reserve 33 per cent of women's seats in elected bodies (Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies).