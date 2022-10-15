Days after Gujarat's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Gopal Italia, Janata Dal (United) chief Lalan Singh stoked another controversy with his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday by calling him "behrupiya" (imposter) and "Duplicate". BJP came down heavily on its former ally JDU and called the party chief's remark shameful as it showcased the "extreme arrogance of the feudal mindset".

While addressing his party member in Patna, Lalan Singh asked, "In 2014, PM Modi roamed the country saying he was from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). There's no EBC in Gujarat, only OBC. When he became Gujarat CM he added his caste to OBC. He's a duplicate, not an original?" The JDU chief further said, "Ever heard of behrupiya? This is who he is. The whole party is imposter". He also accused the BJP of being 'anti-reservation' and raised questions on the party's ideology"

"Extreme arrogance of the feudal mindset": Ravi Shankar Prasad

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasted Lalan Singh and claimed that since 1947 no Prime Minister has been insulted this way. He questioned whether the opposition parties agreed with the derogatory remark made by Nitish Kumar's party chief.

"It is very shameful as it showcases the extreme arrogance of the feudal mindset designed to insult the poor and backward of the country. We can have differences in politics but I don't think since 1947 ever this kind of abusive kind of language has been used against any Prime Minister of India and too by a national President of JDU. Is it the model that Nitish Kumar is going to show before the country in his quest for unity of all the opposition parties?"

"If that is the case, be it Congress, Left, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, or Akhilesh Yadav, they all will have to respond whether they share highly derogatory abusive comments against the Prime Minister made by National President of Nitish Kumar's party," added Ravi Shankar Prasad

#RepublicExclusive | It is shameful. People will give befetting reply to these political parties who are passing such remarks on PM Modi: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at JDU leader Lalan Singh over his controversial remark - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/Jinz2OoxH2 — Republic (@republic) October 15, 2022

Responding to back-to-back controversial remarks being hurled at PM Modi, Prasad said, "It is desperation, whenever these kinds of below standard remark are hurled at PM, his stature rises and people of India consolidate in his favour. Remember that 'Maut Ke Saudagar' barb in Gujarat, What happened to the Congress party? and several cases of abuse by Lalu Yadav and many others. I just want to ask Where is Modi Ji and Where are they? Therefore, Modi Ji maintains lots of restraint".

"In spite of all these virulent abuses in the past, what did the PM say? I consider Nitish Kumar an honest leader in the company of Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. This is the quality and standards of the civilised discourse. People will give a befitting reply to these political parties".

"I don't know why Lalan Singh has made this remark, there might be some maybe extraneous factors too. But I just want to ask Lalan Babu, In 2019 when he won from Munger Lok Sabha, Did he win in the name of Nitish Kumar or on the prestige and performance of Narendra Modi?"

"BJP's door closed forever": Ravi Shankar Prasad a takes jibe at Nitish Kumar's flip-flop personality

The former Union Minister stated, "I don't think Nitish Kumar will say a word against his national president regardless of all the problems he is creating for his party including his role in the breakup (BJP-JDU alliance)".

Taking the jibe at Bihar CM, he added, "Flip-flop is a part of Nitish Kumar's persona. He has been a minister for so long in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's powerful cabinet, nearly 18 years as state CM and now that he is gone it is for good. BJP doors are closed for him which has also been made clear by our Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders as well".

Bihar BJP chief slams Lalan Singh

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that people like Lalan Singh could not tolerate a person from the EBC category becoming the country's Prime Minister. "Lalan Singh has always had a feudal mentality since the beginning. He has always supported the wrong kind of people. He cannot tolerate how an EBC person can become the Prime minister of India," he said.

"The problem with them is that whenever they are with Mahagathbandhan, they have always stopped reservations in Bihar, and tried to stop people who belong to the poor, oppressed class who are Dalits, exploited, and deprived. They cannot tolerate them. We all saw that when Jitan Ram Manjhi became the Bihar CM, how Nitish Kumar finished him politically. So, this is the mentality they have."

