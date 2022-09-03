In another shocking incident of hooliganism from political leaders, Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali was seen misbehaving and assaulting a woman after she approached the leader with her problems.

The 1-minute 32-second video clearly shows the BJP MLA shouting at the woman while the onlookers watch. He was also seen threatening her with police action.

#BREAKING | BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali misbehaves and assaults a woman when she approached him with her grievances



Watch - https://t.co/bpP5YzJIEV pic.twitter.com/XiJIX44Jqp — Republic (@republic) September 3, 2022

Here's the conversation between the woman and BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali

Woman: 'I need to talk to you for a minute' BJP MLA: 'Take her away. Call the cops and send her off' Woman: 'I am talking to you with respect. You don't know how to speak with women. Learn something.' BJP MLA: What respect? So what if you are a woman? Call the cops and go away. Keep quiet. Don't talk too much. I know how to talk in another tone.' Woman: 'I came here to seek justice.' BJP MLA: 'What justice? You are shameless. Do you have any self respect?' Woman: 'I do have self-respect. Look at the way he is talking and behaving.'

Aravind Limbavali's daughter misbehaved with cops earlier

Notably, this incident came months after the former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter was also seen misbehaving and abusing police officials in Bengaluru in June. The Karnataka MLA's daughter also attacked a journalist who was trying to film the whole incident. Later, a verbal altercation broke out between her and the police officials.

According to the police, the BJP MLA's daughter was fined for rash driving, overtaking the police vehicle and violating traffic protocols. The police officials then blocked her car and questioned her rash driving, after which she lost her cool and started misbehaving with them.

In another similar incident, a few weeks back, BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was also booked for verbally abusing a woman.