Last Updated:

WATCH | Arrogance On Full Display: BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali Assaults Woman Over Her Grievance

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali was seen misbehaving and assaulting a woman after she approached the leader with her problems. 

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: Republic


In another shocking incident of hooliganism from political leaders, Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali was seen misbehaving and assaulting a woman after she approached the leader with her problems. 

The 1-minute 32-second video clearly shows the BJP MLA shouting at the woman while the onlookers watch. He was also seen threatening her with police action. 

Here's the conversation between the woman and BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali

Woman: 'I need to talk to you for a minute'

BJP MLA: 'Take her away. Call the cops and send her off'

Woman: 'I am talking to you with respect. You don't know how to speak with women. Learn something.'

BJP MLA: What respect? So what if you are a woman? Call the cops and go away. Keep quiet. Don't talk too much. I know how to talk in another tone.'

Woman: 'I came here to seek justice.'

BJP MLA: 'What justice? You are shameless. Do you have any self respect?'

Woman: 'I do have self-respect. Look at the way he is talking and behaving.'

Aravind Limbavali's daughter misbehaved with cops earlier

Notably, this incident came months after the former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter was also seen misbehaving and abusing police officials in Bengaluru in June. The Karnataka MLA's daughter also attacked a journalist who was trying to film the whole incident. Later, a verbal altercation broke out between her and the police officials. 

READ | In Noida assault case, Shrikant Tyagi's supporters get bail; hearing on his plea deferred

According to the police, the BJP MLA's daughter was fined for rash driving, overtaking the police vehicle and violating traffic protocols. The police officials then blocked her car and questioned her rash driving, after which she lost her cool and started misbehaving with them.

READ | MP woman assaults auto driver in inebriated state; alleges eve-teasing attempt

In another similar incident, a few weeks back, BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was also booked for verbally abusing a woman. 

READ | Key Nitish aide calls BJP 'Bhrasht Jan Party' retorting to PM's graft jibe
READ | PM Modi attends Karnataka BJP core committee meet, gathers info on govt schemes, party
READ | Setback for Nitish Kumar's national ambition; 5 of 6 JDU MLAs in Manipur join BJP
First Published:
COMMENT