Arrogant I.N.D.I.A Bloc Was Formed With Wrong Intention: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reacted to the Congress' decision on going solo in the 2024 Lok Sabah elections on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and slammed the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A terming it as 'Ghamandiya Alliance'. Launching a scathing attack on the alliance of 27 'like-minded' parties, the Cabinet Minister stated that the opposition bloc was only formed to stop the work of the Parliament by creating a deadlock in the House.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Union Minister wrote in Hindi, "Now Congress is talking about contesting elections on 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. It is clear that the Aam Aadmi Party has pulled the rug from under the feet of the Congress in Delhi. This is just the first trend from the 'Ghamandiya Alliance'. In future Congress can see something similar with SP in UP, Trinamool Congress in Bengal, RJD-JDU in Bihar. Congress will either have to contest elections alone or being a third class party in any alliance, it is difficult to get even 100 seats to contest in the whole country."

He added, "It is now clear that the 'Arrogant Alliance' was formed only with the wrong intention and show off to stop the work by creating a deadlock in the House. This alliance itself will not last till 2024."

अब कांग्रेस दिल्ली की 7 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने की बात कर रही है। साफ है कि आम आदमी पार्टी ने दिल्ली में कांग्रेस के पैरों से दरी खींच ली है। 'घमंडिया गठबंधन' की तरफ से ये अभी पहला रुझान है। आगे कांग्रेस को यूपी में सपा, बंगाल में तृणमूल कांग्रेस, बिहार में RJD-JDU के साथ भी… https://t.co/Jk5HTveIcW — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 16, 2023

Is there already a divide within I.N.D.I.A bloc?

This comes after the Congress held a three-hour long meeting in Delhi with the presence of top leadership including Rahul gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, and decided to contest all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi alone, ahead of the upcoming general elections in 2024.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Alka Lamba said that the party leaders have been asked to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections. She said, "In the three-hour long meeting, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji, KC Venugopal, and Deepak Babaria ji were present. We have been asked to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has been decided that we will contest all seven seats. Seven months are left and all the party workers have been asked to prepare for all seven seats."

#WATCH तीन घंटे तक चली बैठक में राहुल गांधी, कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, के.सी. वेणुगोपाल और दीपक बाबरिया मौजूद थे। संगठन को मज़बूत करने, आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारी करने पर बात हुई। 7 महीने और 7 सीटें(दिल्ली लोकसभा) हैं। सभी सीटों पर हर नेता को आज से अभी से… pic.twitter.com/SDS293NlLl — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 16, 2023

No point of I.N.D.I.A if....: AAP spokesperson

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar lashed out at Alka Lamba's remark and said that if Congress is not allying in Delhi, then there's no point left for the I.N.D.I.A coalition.

She said, "If they (Congress) don't want to form an alliance in Delhi, then it makes no sense to go for the I.N.D.I.A alliance, it is a waste of time. The party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend the next meeting of the I.N.D.I.A."

#WATCH | On attending INDIA alliance meeting, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says "...If they (Congress) don't want to form an alliance in Delhi, then it makes no sense to go for INDIA alliance, it is a waste of time. The party's top leadership will decide whether or not to… pic.twitter.com/gLv4mg4dRf — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

AICC in-charge Delhi Congress Deepak Babaria attempts damage control

However, later AICC in-charge Delhi Congress Deepak Babaria refuted his party leader Alka Lamba's comment on 'decision to go solo in 2024' and said, "Alka Lamba is a spokesperson but she is not an authorised spokesperson for talking on such important issues. I have said as an party in-charge that there were no such discussions in the meeting today. I refute Alka Lamba's statement."