'Art 370 Will Not Return In J&K', Admits Kavinder Gupta; Claims Abrogation Ended Terrorism

Ahead of the third anniversary of the abolishment of Article 370, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday stated that abrogation ended the dynasty politics, terrorism, and separatism from the valley. In response to Omar Abdullah's questioning the Central government's promise of providing security in J&K, the BJP leader assured that "Article 370 will not return" in the valley in any way.

"For 70 years, they did what they wanted to and brought laws as per their convenience which included people coming from Pakistan having the rights to get the citizenship of J&K but the other people already living in the valley like the Gorkhas, Valmikis, West Pakistani refugees didn't get one. They delayed delimitation as per their own will for so many years. Abrogation of Article 370 has ended dynasty politics, terrorism, and separatism. These people should keep in mind that Article 370 will never return back in Jammu and Kashmir", Kavinder Gupta told Republic TV.

Earlier, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah tried politicising the targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, citing the abrogation of Article 370. Omar reiterated the words of the Central government in 2019, that the abrogation of the Article would bring about peace and prosperity in the Hilly region, and asked, "what happened to the promises?"

Abolishment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

On August 5, 2019, the Central government abolished Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and further moved a separate Bill that bifurcated the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The move came amid massive uproar in the Rajya Sabha as well as across the Valley. After this, the announcement ignited strong protests from the opposition. On the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week said that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K polls

The Delimitation Commission in May this year submitted its final report to the government which was later accepted, further paving the way for fresh elections in the Union Territory. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also asserted that elections will be carried out in Jammu and Kashmir after fresh delimitation, following which political parties are also making preparations for the polls.

(Image: @ANI_Twitter/PTI/RepresentativeImage)