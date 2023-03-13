Art As Kickbacks Row: Who Is Mr R? Asks Anurag Thakur As He Slams Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the allegations that she forced Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to purchase a "mediocre" painting from the grand old party in exchange for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. Asking Priyanka Gandhi to reveal the identity of “Mr R”, the Union minister accused the Congress party of selling the country for raising funds for its personal use.

“The corruption model of Congress is coming out one by one. A global money laundering agency FATF has now in its case study claimed the grand old party’s corruption case. My question to Priyanka Gandhi is who forced Rana Kapoor to pay Rs 2 crore bribe to purchase a painting? Who is Mr R who was involved, whether it was painting for Padma Bhushan? How many Padma awards and paintings were sold to raise the money?" Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Launching a scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Thakur added, “They (Congress leaders) have not left a single moment to sell the country. How many national awards like Padma Bhushan were sold to carry forward their corruption model? Priyanka ji has to answer the nation that why the painting was sold forcefully. She has to reveal the identity of Mr R.”

'Bribe to influence…': FATF's case study

The global money laundering agency Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recently published a case study detailing the incident in which the Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor claimed that he purchased a "mediocre" painting from the grand old party for allegedly receiving a national award as a kickback.

In a case study titled 'Purchase Art with Illicit Proceeds and Use Art of No Value to Pay Kickbacks', FATF indirectly mentioned Rana as "Mr A" who misused his position during his tenure.

"A money laundering investigation revealed that Mr A used his influence to sanction the loan to a loss-incurring entity, Company B. Investigations further revealed that Company B diverted the loan to 79 shell companies including Company C, which was controlled and owned by Mr A and his daughters. Company C received USD 79 million and used part of the funds to purchase assets including art from famous painters and influential people. Mr. A invested a significant amount of proceeds in buying art of famous artists. Investigations revealed that he had purchased around 44 paintings," the case study said.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet filed before a special court in Mumbai stated that Rana Kapoor had alleged that he was forced to puy a painting from then ruling party, Congress, back in 2010.