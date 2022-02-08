Article 370 Abolishment In J&K empowered Women, Triple Talaq Ban Benefitted All: PM Modi

In his address to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the abolishment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir had empowered women. He went on to say that the government had empowered the people as well by repealing Article 370.

In the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi also addressed the pressing issue of gender disparity. The Prime Minister stated that there is no reason for the marriage age of males and females to be different. PM Modi also stated that the eradication of Triple Talaq benefitted not only the daughters but the entire society.

PM Modi, in his Rajya Sabha speech stated, "Not only daughters, whole society benefits by removal of Triple Talaq. He further added that there is "no reason for male and female marital age to be different."

Image: PTI