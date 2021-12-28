Arun Jaitley Fondly Remembered On 72nd Birth Anniversary; Ministers Laud His Selfless Work

On the birth anniversary of the late Arun Jaitley on December 28, several leaders and ministers fondly remembered one of the country's most eminent lawyers, a senior BJP leader and former Union Defence, Law & Justice and Finance Minister. Born on 28 December 1952, Jaitely left for a heavenly abode on 13 August 2019, at AIIMS, New Delhi, after being on life-support for nearly eight days.

Known for two historical reforms to the Indian economy and judiciary - the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the introduction of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBS) - Jaitely, an eloquent orator in his political and professional career, held immense repute in his largely non-controversial life. Terminating his law practice in the year 2009, Jaitely served as BJP leader at the Rajya Sabha between 2009 -2014.

Remembering Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitely, a prominent anti-corruption fighter

After having joined PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet as Finance Minister in 2014, Jaitely is perceived as a key contributor to various Government of India initiatives like GST and demonetisation. Critics say that the GST implementation had undergone multiple revisions but Jaitely had 'manoeuvred' them efficiently. Notably, the enactment of IBC, with an objective to redress companies' and corporate issues to regulate bankruptcy, winding up and outlining the accountability of corporate key players, took the sector by storm and revamped it extensively.

In 2020, Arun Jaitely was posthumously conferred the country's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan. Arun Jaitely was under preventive detention for 19 months at the time of the Emergency and was a prominent face of the 1973 Bihar movement against corruption.

Ministers & leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on birth anniversary

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to 'remember his dear friend'. He shared, "Remembering my dear friend Shri Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary today. He was a towering intellectual, an outstanding parliamentarian, able administrator, legal luminary & gifted orator. His selfless service to the nation will be always remembered."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared, "Remembering Arun Jaitely ji on his jayanti. He was a seasoned lawyer, astute administrator and articulate parliamentarian. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His contributions to public life were outstanding. My heartfelt tributes to him on his jayanti."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "Heartfelt tributes to Shri Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary. An outstanding politician, prolific orator & legal luminary, he devoted his life to public service and worked tirelessly for India’s progress."

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa remembered the former Union Minister, "distinguished leader, Padma Vibhushan late Shri Arun Jaitley ji" and noted that his "services to the nation & contributions to the party are inspirational."

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal shared, "Tributes to Shri Arun Jaitley ji on his birth anniversary. A parliamentarian par excellence with a magnetic personality, his political & economic astuteness has carved a deep imprint in India's growth story. His tireless service will always be remembered."

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur shared a heartfelt message. He wrote, "Late (Shri) Arun Jaitley ji was a statesman parliamentarian who meticulously crafted India’s major economic reforms that transformed the lives and livelihoods of millions. His service to the country is beyond words and his mentorship is a dearly treasured gift. In remembrance."