Arun Jaitley's Daughter Sonali Calls Out Udhyanidhi's 'lie & Disrespect'; Schools DMK Neta

Reacting to Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversy and shocking line of attack wherein the DMK scion accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly 'killing' late BJP stalwarts and former Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the latter's daughter, Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi, gave a befitting reply to Stalin's son. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Sonali Jaitley wrote, "Udhayanidhi, I know there is election pressure, but I won't stay silent when you lie and disrespect my father's memory".

This response from Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi comes after Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri also lashed out at the DMK's Youth Wing secretary for using her mother's memory for his poll propaganda and she also labelled his statements as 'false'. Bansuri Swaraj said that PM Modi and the BJP stood rock solid with her family in the darkest hour and noted that the DMK leader's statement had hurt the family of the late leader.

Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses PM Modi killed Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

DMK's Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred controversy after going on a brazen rant about PM Modi, accusing him of allegedly killing late BJP stalwarts & former Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's candidate from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, levelled the allegations against PM Modi as he was responding to the latter's charges of Stalin's son forcing senior DMK leaders to step aside in order to get a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections. The DMK supremo's son levelled the allegations against PM Modi on the pretext of responding to the latter's remarks during the BJP rally in Dharmapuram earlier this week.

"There was a leader called Sushma Swaraj. She passed away because she couldn't take Modi's torture. There was a leader called Arun Jaitley. He also passed away due to Modi's pressure and torture. There was a leader called Venkaiah Naidu, they used to say he will be the next Prime Minister. Now, they have sidelined him also', Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed during his campaign. Elections are to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6, in one phase, with results to be declared on May 2.

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@SonaliJaitley)