Arunachal CM Meets Rajnath Singh; Discusses Development Agenda Along State's Border Areas

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Pema Khandu, on Monday, met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. CM Khandu and Rajnath Singh had discussions on various aspects of development along the border areas of the Northeastern state.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP calling on Raksha Mantri, Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jcMXAphTRV — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) April 18, 2022

Called on Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh ji today and discussed on various aspects of development along the border areas of the State. pic.twitter.com/uYLL3gQeew — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 18, 2022

Taking to Twitter, CM Khandu also informed that he participated in the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports Executive Committee meeting along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In the meeting, the top diplomats discussed various agenda points and passed to strengthen the activities of the institute.

Participated in the National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports Executive Committee meeting along with Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji.

Various agenda points were discussed & passed to strengthen the activities of @DirangNimas. pic.twitter.com/wH07VgN68i — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 18, 2022

The National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) is autonomous institute under the Indian Ministry of Defence, which provides specialized training in mountain rescue, mountaineering and adventure sports. The institute is located in Dirang Village of Arunachal Pradesh.

Defence Minister attended India US 2+2 dialogue in Washingon

Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently attended the India US 2+2 dialogue in Washington DC. Singh, in a strong message to China said that if harmed, India will not spare anyone. He asserted that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country and is headed to be among the top three economies of the world.

“I cannot say openly what they (Indian soldiers) did and what decisions we (the government) took. But I can definitely say that a message has gone (to China) that India will not spare anyone, if India is harmed. (Bharat ko agar koi chherega to Bharat chhorega nahi,” he said.

In his address to the Indian-American community in San Francisco, Minister Singh also sent a subtle message to the US that New Delhi does not believe in a diplomacy of “zero-sum game” and its relationship with one country cannot be at the expense of the other. The Defence Minister also travelled to Hawaii for meetings at IndoPACOM headquarters and then to San Francisco.

Furthermore, without making any direct reference to the American pressure with respect to Russia because of the Ukraine war, Singh said India does not believe in a “zero-sum game” diplomacy. "If India has a good relationship with one country, it does not mean that its relationship with any other country will deteriorate," he said. "India has never adopted this kind of diplomacy. India will never opt for this (kind of diplomacy). We don’t believe in the zero-sum game in international relationships", he added.