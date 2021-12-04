Denying Chinese incursions into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. CM Pema Khandu on Friday, spoke to Republic TV on media reports alleging the same. Stating that there has been infrastructure development near Manigaon area, he clarified that the build-up has been on the Tibet-China side and not the Indian side. His statement amid Opposition's demand for a Parliament debate on Indo-China issues.

Khandu: 'Development on China's side'

"I saw reports stating that a new establishment has been built in Xiomi district and I told that I will go to the area to see on-ground what the situation is. These rumours are being spread about the Manigaon area. I have interacted with the villagers and the Armed forces as well. It is very clear that whatever development has taken place has taken place in their (China's) territory on the Tibet-China side, not on the Indian side," said Khandu.

Talking about BJP's projects in Arunachal Pradesh, he added,"We have seen a lot of development in the past seven years. Our biggest challenge is connectivity. In all four sectors (of the state) there is air, road, rail and digital connectivity. The foothills are also well-connected and I got support from the Government of India".

LAC standoff & talks

On 18 November, the 23rd meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held where India and China agreed for 14th round of talks between the two armies in the later part of December. They agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquility. The two sides also agreed that both sides should in the interim also continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident. Notably, China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.

The two countries' foreign ministers have reached a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage, while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. Over 13 rounds of military talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. While disengagement has completed north and south of Pangong Tso, it is yet to be completed in friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6, 2020 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.