Arunachal CM Slams China Over Visa Denial To State Players, ‘They Keep Creating Obstacles'

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reacted strongly to the action by the Chinese authorities denying visas to three Indian Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the Asian Games in Hangzhou. He stated it’s unfortunate that China repeatedly creates disruption and claims Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China. However, he said Arunachal has never been a part of China. Additionally, BJP MP from the state also skirted the Chinese attempts to claim ownership over the state. He said China can only dream of acquiring Arunachal but will fail to actualise it.

On three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh being denied visas by Chinese authorities for the 19th Asian Games, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said, "This is not a new thing for us. Unfortunately, they keep creating obstacles. They claim that Arunachal Pradesh is their part but in history, Arunachal has never been a part of China. Everyone knows this."

#WATCH | On three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh denied visa by Chinese authorities for 19th Asian Games, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu says, "...This is not a new thing for us. It is very unfortunate that they keep creating obstacles. They claim that Arunachal Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/BtvJrarAXG — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

BJP MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao said, "China keeps raising the Arunachal Pradesh issue time and again. But Arunachal has never been a part of China. It is a part of India no matter what China says...Our relation is only with India and not China. No matter how much China tries, it will never be able to gain ownership over Arunachal. Since the 1962 war until 1984, China has been building infrastructure (in the region) however no major incident has happened since then. There was just one incident that happened in Tawang and the world witness (to the same). India has built two-lane roads until the Macmohan line. India is well prepared with roads, bridges, and landing grounds so China can only dream but cannot do anything."

#WATCH | Tawang: BJP MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao says, "This has always been China's way to deal with the Arunachal Pradesh issue. But Arunachal has never been a part of China. It is a part of India no matter what China says...Our relation is only with India & not China..." pic.twitter.com/vLHhTPq0SB — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023



Three Wushu players from Arunachal denied Visas

The three players from Arunachal Pradesh – Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu were supposed to participate in individual matches at the Guali Cultural and Sports Centre in Xiaoshan district in the ongoing Asian Games. However, they were denied entry and couldn't compete in their respective events.

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Onilu and Mepung, who were approved to participate by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Organising Committee, were unable to download their accreditation cards, which act as visas to enter China.

The third athlete Nyeman, who managed to download her accreditation, was informed that she would not be allowed to travel beyond Hong Kong. The athletes were to take part in individual events of the martial arts sport.