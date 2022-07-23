Arunachal Pradesh: 7 Out Of 19 Missing Labourers Of Assam Rescued; Search Ops Still On

In a significant development, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao confirmed that 7 out of 19 labourers from Assam who went missing in Arunachal Pradesh have been rescued. Gao further stated that all the rescued labourers have been provided medical assistance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the missing labourers were spotted by the local villagers of Arunachal Pradesh and after being identified, the labourers were provided with medical assistance.

Providing further information on the labourers who went missing, the BJP MP stated that the health of the rescued people was deteriorating as they did not have enough water or food from the day they went missing. Gao also informed that 2 unidentified bodies have also been found near a river.

Tapir Gao on Saturday, July 23, said, "Today our police personnel & state disaster management team reached spot & rescued 7 labourers. They are not in good condition as they've had nothing to eat or drink. 2 bodies were also found in the river. Search operations still on."

19 labourers from Assam go missing in Arunachal Pradesh

On July 13, reports came out that 19 labourers from Assam were missing. The Indian Air Force started a search operation immediately with the motive to track down the missing labourers. They went missing from Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district. It is important to mention that the workers were engaged in a Border Road Organisation's (BRO) work in the state.

Speaking about the missing labourers, the BJP MP added that the government along with the rescue team and IAF is continuing the search operation. Gao also clarified that the BRO's project is far away from the Indo-China border and is much within the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Gao said, "The road project is under BRO. It is not an Indo-China border area and is very far from Damin (in Kurung Kumey) so it is within Arunachal Pradesh very much. Apart from Indian Air Force (IAF), the people of the local administration along with the SDRF are actively engaged in the rescue work to find further missing labourers."