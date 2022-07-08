Arunachal Pradesh: BJP Bags 102 Out Of 130 Panchayat Seats Unopposed; Bypolls On July 12

In a big success for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh, the saffron party has bagged 102 out of 130 panchayat seats unopposed in the bypolls that are scheduled to take place next week in the state.

Speaking to ANI, secretary to the Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) Nyali Ete said, "BJP bagged 102 out of 130 Gram Panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh." Ete also stated that 14 other seats pertaining to the Gram Panchayat were bagged by Congress, NPP, and independent candidates unopposed.

Furthermore, he said that the by-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat seats and a Zila Parishad constituency are scheduled to be held on July 12. "Now by-election to 14 Gram Panchayat seats and one Zilla Parishad constituency will be held on July 12," Secretary to the Arunachal Pradesh told ANI.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked all the supporters and sympathisers for electing the saffron party's candidates unopposed in by-elections. "Congratulations and thanks to all Karyakartas (party workers), supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 BJP Arunachal candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh (sic)," Khandu tweeted.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who hails from Arunachal Pradesh said the people of the state have full faith in the leadership of the Chief Minister, who is working tirelessly to fulfil their aspirations. "People of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of CM Pema Khandu Ji who is working tirelessly to fulfil the aspirations of the people and implement the visions of PM Narendra Modi Ji to develop North-East," Rijiju tweeted.

According to a PTI report, Deputy CM Chowna Mein said the victory was an outcome of the people's confidence in the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that in the state.

Notably, BJP candidates have bagged unopposed all the panchayat seats in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Siang, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. In Kurung Kumey, the BJP won five seats unopposed, whereas its ally NPP won one seat, PTI reported.

The Congress managed to secure the Gangte-I gram panchayat seat in Kra Daadi uncontested, while all the other four seats were won by the BJP, PTI reported

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)