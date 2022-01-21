Arunachal Pradesh Teen Abduction: Rebutting Rahul Gandhi, Birla Says Centre Taking Action

At the outset of the alleged abduction of an Arunachal Pradesh teen by the Chinese Army and refuting Rahul Gandhi's tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put unsolicited speculations at its place. He asserted that the Centre is looking into the matter at hand 'at its level'. Gandhi took to Twitter and attempted a jibe by saying that 'PM Modi's stupid silence is his statement' further inculpating the Head of State of not 'caring'.

"Government is looking into issues at its level. Whenever there is need for discussion, it holds discussion as well at its level," Birla told ANI.

The 17-year-old Arunachal youth, Miram Taron, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army on 18 January from Zido village inside Indian territory.

The statement holds relevance as Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "A few days before Republic Day, a fortune-teller of India is kidnapped by China - We are with the family of Miram Taroun and will not give up hope, will not give up. PM's stupid silence is his statement - he doesn't care!"

गणतंत्र दिवस से कुछ दिन पहले भारत के एक भाग्य विधाता का चीन ने अपहरण किया है- हम मीराम तारौन के परिवार के साथ हैं और उम्मीद नहीं छोड़ेंगे, हार नहीं मानेंगे।



PM की बुज़दिल चुप्पी ही उनका बयान है- उन्हें फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2022

Arunachal teen allegedly abducted by Chinese Army: BJP MP

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao raised the issue of Taron's alleged abduction. Gao stated that Taron has been kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area where the Chinese army has built a road inside Indian territory. He has added that Taron's friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Seeking the teen's early release, Gao urged the Centre to intervene.

Alarmed at the alleged kidnapping, Congress MLA from Pasighat Ninong Ering spoke to Republic, expressing concern for the teen's safety. He stated that the two boys had allegedly gone inside the area which has been intruded on by China while inside Indian territory. He rued that after 50 years of governance, Arunachal citizens were still facing such issues. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi immediately politicised the matter, appending it to his agenda over China, and slammed PM Modi's silence on the issue.