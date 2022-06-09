Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann To Visit Himachal Pradesh On June 11 Ahead Of State Polls

Ahead of the upcoming polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be visiting Himachal Pradesh on June 11. Revealing details about the visit, AAP stated that both the leaders will hold a town hall meeting in Hamirpur district. It is pertinent to mention that the leaders will talk to the locals about the education system prevalent in the state. Notably, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has time and again promoted the 'Delhi model' of the education system in poll-bound states and requested people to vote for similar changes in their state.

Earlier, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took a dig at BJP alleging that schools in Himachal Pradesh are a joke. He said,"The BJP government has made learning in Himachal's government schools a joke. BJP is bent on ruining the future of children studying in government schools."

Himachal Pradesh elections

In the previous 2017 polls, BJP comfortably gained a majority in the house and snatched power from the Indian National Congress. BJP garnered 43 seats in the 68 seat-strong assembly while the major opposition gained 22 seats. CPI (M) was reduced to just one seat whereas independent candidates won two seats in Himachal Pradesh's 2017 election. It is important to mention here that two days ago, independent candidates namely Hoshiyar Singh from the Dehra constituency and Prakash Rana from Joginder Nagar took membership of the saffron party under the presence of incumbent Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

BJP state president Suresh Kumar Kashyap lauded this move by the independent candidates and stated that both the independent candidates have been supporting the saffron party in the Himachal assembly for a long time. With this switch, BJP is now 45 seats strong in the assembly.

The state will go to polls by the end of this year. It is important to mention here that in the state of Himachal Pradesh, no party has ever retained power since the 1985 state elections. If BJP is able to retain power like in Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand, then it will become the first party to do so since the 1982 elections.

Image: Facebook/Bhagwant Mann