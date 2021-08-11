Arvind Kejriwal & Sisodia Discharged In Delhi Chief Secy Assault Case; AAP Seeks 'apology'

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a big relief for AAP on Wednesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were discharged by a local court in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on ex-Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta passed an order discharging 9 other MLAs- Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjiv Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Praveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohaniya. However, the Delhi court ordered that charges should be framed against two AAP legislators Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.
Dubbing it as a "victory of truth", Sisodia remarked, "From day 1, we were saying that a conspiracy has been hatched against Arvind Kejriwal. Today, it was proven in the court that a big conspiracy was hatched against Arvind Kejriwal. This was a ploy to make Delhi's elected government look like a failure. This conspiracy was hatched on the directives of PM Modi and BJP."
"We know that Arvind Kejriwal is the most popular elected Chief Minister. That's why BJP is scared of him. Because of this fear, PM Modi and the Centre hatched the conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal," he added seeking an apology from the PM, the Union government and BJP.
A Delhi Court discharges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia & 9 other MLAs who were accused of manhandling Delhi's then chief secy Anshu Prakash. However, Court orders framing of charges against 2 AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan & Prakash Jarwal in the matter.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
(File pics) pic.twitter.com/gUT6bvjjbl
The Delhi Police alleged that Prakash was assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence on the intervening night of February 19 and 20. Besides the CM, Sisodia and 11 other MLAs who were present at the time of the incident were also questioned by the police. Moreover, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested in connection with this case and released on bail later. Subsequently, there was a prolonged standoff between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy with IAS officers reportedly boycotting meetings with the Ministers.
In August 2018, the 13 AAP legislators including the party supremo were named in the charge sheet. They were charged under Sections 34 (common intention), 36 (effect caused partly by act and partly by omission), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express is made for its punishment), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 120B (criminal conspiracy),149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing a public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant for doing his duty), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant to discharge his duties) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Even back then, AAP accused the Centre of seeking revenge for BJP's defeat in the 2015 Assembly polls.