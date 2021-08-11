Arvind Kejriwal & Sisodia Discharged In Delhi Chief Secy Assault Case; AAP Seeks 'apology'

In a big relief for AAP on Wednesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were discharged by a local court in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on ex-Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta passed an order discharging 9 other MLAs- Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjiv Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Praveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohaniya. However, the Delhi court ordered that charges should be framed against two AAP legislators Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

Dubbing it as a "victory of truth", Sisodia remarked, "From day 1, we were saying that a conspiracy has been hatched against Arvind Kejriwal. Today, it was proven in the court that a big conspiracy was hatched against Arvind Kejriwal. This was a ploy to make Delhi's elected government look like a failure. This conspiracy was hatched on the directives of PM Modi and BJP."

"We know that Arvind Kejriwal is the most popular elected Chief Minister. That's why BJP is scared of him. Because of this fear, PM Modi and the Centre hatched the conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal," he added seeking an apology from the PM, the Union government and BJP.

A Delhi Court discharges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia & 9 other MLAs who were accused of manhandling Delhi's then chief secy Anshu Prakash. However, Court orders framing of charges against 2 AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan & Prakash Jarwal in the matter.



What was the case against Kejriwal & co?

The Delhi Police alleged that Prakash was assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence on the intervening night of February 19 and 20. Besides the CM, Sisodia and 11 other MLAs who were present at the time of the incident were also questioned by the police. Moreover, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested in connection with this case and released on bail later. Subsequently, there was a prolonged standoff between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy with IAS officers reportedly boycotting meetings with the Ministers.