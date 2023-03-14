Arvind Kejriwal Announces AAP To Fight On All Seats In MP; 'Broom Will Sweep Entire State'

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his party will contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections as he kicked off his party's campaign for polls due later this year.

"BJP and Congress were given many chances. Now, give one chance to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The people of Delhi gave me one chance and fell in love so much that they gave us 67 seats. In the next polls, they gave us 62 seats. In Punjab, we got 92 out of 117 seats," Kejriwal said.

He added, "The broom will sweep the entire state and form government in Madhya Pradesh."

Free electricity, education & healthcare if AAP voted to power in MP: Kejriwal

Kejriwal also promised free electricity, healthcare and education if his party is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh. He also announced that the AAP government will regularise the services of employees and end corruption in the state.

"Just give me an opportunity to bring a change to serve you. I will provide free power in Madhya Pradesh like Delhi and Punjab," the AAP leader said.

He also highlighted the performance of AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi and urged people to vote the party to power in Madhya Pradesh.

The AAP is bolstered by its performance in the urban local body polls which were held in July-August last year, where the party claimed it had garnered 6.3 percent of the vote share. Fielding 1,500 candidates for local body polls, AAP managed to win the mayor's post in Singrauli in the state's Vindh region.

It had fielded 1,500 candidates for local body polls and the party managed to win the mayor's post in Singrauli in the state's Vindh region.

The 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections witnessed a hung assembly with the Indian National Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP had got 109 seats.

The grand old party had formed a coalition government but it collapsed in March 2020 after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as chief minister.