Arvind Kejriwal Announces AAP Will Contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections; Accuses Rivals

Announcing his party's entry in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the assembly elections in 2022. AAP had already begun its expansion in Uttar Pradesh, appointing its party leader Sanjay Singh as the chief of its state wing. Earlier, in August, the party had appointed Abhinav Rai as co-incharge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had announced.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP Assembly polls in 2022. Political parties in UP stabbed people in the back, politics in state lacks honesty of intent. Development of Uttar Pradesh is held back by dirty politics and corrupt leaders there. Many people from UP are coming to me and saying that AAP should contest from the state. People of Uttar Pradesh should also get those services which Delhi people are getting." Flaunting his government's flagship scheme, Kejriwal said, "Can't a mohalla clinic be made in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar? Why do the people of U.P have to come to Delhi for every little thing?"

AAP's political expansion

Eyeing to expand in India's most politically significant state, AAP had started its push in Uttar Pradesh by accusing the ruling Yogi government and by often making wild allegations on social media. Sanjay Singh hails from Sultanpur, and since his appointment a number of FIRs have been filed against him on various charges. Ahead of the assembly polls, the AAP will contest the Zila Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, as per reports. The party in August had also announced that it will contest the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, and has placed its leader Dinesh Mohaniya in the state to design the campaign. While AAP's plan to expand in Uttar Pradesh is ambitious, considering the party has lost its influence in terms of electoral wins in Punjab and Haryana, it has, however, been emboldened by its one-seat win in Goa's Zilla Parishad polls (out of 49). Incidentally, Arvind Kejriwal had in 2014 unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from UP's Varanasi against then BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Delhi Elections 2020

Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory consecutively for the second time earlier this year in the Delhi assembly polls, making Arvind Kejriwal the CM for the third time. Aam Aadmi Party won 63 seats and BJP won 7 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congress like the previous time drew a blank.

Uttar Pradesh assembly numbers

The BJP registered a landslide victory and secured three-quarter majority of 325 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, despite not projecting a chief ministerial candidate. Out of the total 403 seats, Samajwadi party won 47 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats. Congress won 7 seats out of the 103 seats contested and other smaller parties won 18 seats.

