Arvind Kejriwal Announces E-Pass For Those Providing Essential Services Amid Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday stated that the government will provide workers providing essential services with an e-pass so that their services remain operational amid the 21-day lockdown in wake of the Coronavirus. The workers can apply for an e-pass by dialling 1031. The Chief Minister added that media persons, government officials and private hospital employees can show their IDs and they will be exempted from the lockdown. Kejriwal also stated that lockdown was the need of the hour and in the past 24 hours, 5 cases have been reported in Delhi.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Kejriwal said, "In order to remain operational, we have decided to give passes to these essential services. Employees of government offices will have their identity cards and will show that if stopped by the police. Private hospitals' official will have their own ID cards while media employees can also show their ID's to be exempted."

1031 helpline number for e-pass

Furthermore, he added, "Those who do not have their IDs will be provided with an e-pass. To apply for an e-pass, people can dial 1031 and we will provide them with the needful. However, I request you to not call on the number considering it to be a general helpline number, it is not. People who want to buy groceries or medical requirements, they do not need a pass."

The Delhi CM also urged landlords to refrain from ostracizing doctors and nurses. He said, "Reports of ostracisation of doctors and nurses surfaced yesterday, this will not be tolerated. This is wrong. I request all landlords to thank the doctors rather than ostracising them. If in any case, the landlords continue this behaviour then strict action will be taken against them."

21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only - a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

