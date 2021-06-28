Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Electricity For All In Punjab If AAP Wins

A few days after the high-level meet to review the power situation in the Punjab and a discussion over proposal to give 200 unit free power to all domestic consumers in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the high electricity prices in the state and announced free electricity for all in Punjab if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms the government in the state going to polls early next year. He also said his government is giving free electricity up to 200 units to the people in Delhi.

The Delhi CM said, "It is very difficult for a woman to run her own house at such expensive prices. In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you in Chandigarh tomorrow."

In a tweet, Kejriwal said high inflation had made it difficult for women to run households. Free electricity would make things easier for them.

ਇੰਨੀ ਮਹਿੰਗਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਘਰ ਚਲਾਉਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ



ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸੀਂ ਹਰ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ 200 ਯੂਨਿਟ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਖੁਸ਼ ਹਨ



ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਵੀ ਮਹਿੰਗਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹਨ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ AAP ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੇਵੇਗੀ



ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਖੇ ਮਿਲਦੇ ਹਾਂ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 28, 2021

The political battle has intensified in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections to be held next year. Political parties have also started their preparations for the elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to visit Chandigarh on Tuesday as AAP intensifies preparations for the upcoming elections in the state.

Kejriwal visits Punjab

Last Monday, when Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal visited Amritsar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) activists had staged a protest against him on his arrival, by showing black flags.

During his visit, Kejriwal had announced that the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. "Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. It is the right of the Sikh community. The face of the Chief Minister will be discussed later, but whosoever he will be, Punjab will be proud of that person," Kejriwal said.

Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had joined AAP in presence of Kejriwal in Amritsar. Delhi Chief Minister also lashed out at the Opposition parties in the state, saying that while they were all focused on assuming power, the AAP would work towards the development of the state. "Everyone today is fighting like dogs to get power. When people are hard hit by COVID-19, they (Congress) are fighting like animals. The other party has terrible cases of corruption. The third party is not even allowed to enter inside. Who is concerned about Punjab? No one." Currently, AAP is the main Opposition in the Congress-ruled Punjab Assembly with 16 MLAs in the 117 seat House.