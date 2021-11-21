Arvind Kejriwal Announces Poll Promises For Uttarakhand; Free Tirth Yatra Tops List

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Haridwar on Sunday, November 21. Kejriwal, during his visit, appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to vote for AAP and made some major announcements for the voters. Apart from free water and electricity, the Delhi CM also promised the formation of the Tirth Yatra Yojana in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Haridwar, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal made big announcements ahead of the Uttarakhand polls. Kejriwal stuck to his earlier promise of starting a Tirth Yatra Yojana in the state and said that the government if formed, will send all voters on free pilgrimage. Announcing a free pilgrimage scheme, he said, after making a recent trip to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, he was tempted to send every Hindu devotee to visit Ram Janambhoomi temple, hence if voted to power, the AAP government will offer free Tirth Yatra to Ayodhya.

“When AAP forms govt in Uttarakhand, we'll begin Tirth Yatra Yojana here just like in Delhi. We'll facilitate a free 'darshan' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. For Muslims, we'll have the provision of visiting Ajmer Sharif & for Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib. It'll be free,” Delhi CM said. Adding to the announcement, Kejriwal said that the round-way trip offered by the government will include Air-conditioned hotels and buses for a comfortable travel experience. He said that the government will look after the needs of the people who often opt out of such trips due to lack of money. Earlier, Kejriwal made a similar promise to the people of Goa, during his visit to the poll-bound state.

Furthermore, Kejriwal said that AAP has become the first party claiming to solve problems of one’s life and the afterlife. “We will build schools for your kids, build good hospitals, will provide 24x7 electricity for free, will give good water, make roads, will provide employment in this life and we will provide a free pilgrimage for the afterlife. As a responsible government, we want to resolve all issues related to a person’s life,” Kejriwal said. He went on to add that the party will come out with its route map on a step by step process to avoid making any false promises.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's multiple visits to states ahead of Assembly polls 2022

Following this, Kejriwal will next visit Punjab on Monday, November 22. According to official sources, Kejriwal is likely to make some major announcements in both the poll-bound states in the coming days. Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been visiting Uttarakhand on multiple occasions. Earlier, he visited the hilly state on August 17 and September 19 where he made several promises including the one to make Uttarakhand the "spiritual capital" of the country.

Image: ANI